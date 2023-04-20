The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Lai Mohammed justifies FG’s treason allegation against Peter Obi

Bayo Wahab

Lai Mohammed says Datti’s controversial comment about Tinubu's inauguration was made on behalf of the Labour Party and its presidential candidate.

(Left) Lai Mohammed justifies the treason allegation against Peter Obi (right) by the Federal Government. (Leadership)
(Left) Lai Mohammed justifies the treason allegation against Peter Obi (right) by the Federal Government. (Leadership)

Recommended articles

Mohammed said nobody has the right to call for insurrection or threaten the presidency because he or she loses an election.

The minister while answering questions from journalists on Wednesday, April 19, 2023, insisted that Datti’s remark on national television amounted to treason.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Wednesday, March 22, 2023, the Vice Presidential candidate of the Labour Party maintained that the president-elect, Bola Tinubu did not deserve to be sworn in as Nigeria’s president because he wasn’t duly elected.

Datti, who spoke on Channels Television Programme, ‘Politics Today,’ asked President Muhammadu Buhari and the Chief Justice of the Federation to not take part in an 'unconstitutional act' by swearing in the president-elect on May 29, 2023.

Datti insisted that Tinubu didn’t meet all the constitutional requirements for him to be declared the President-elect.

He said, “Swearing in Tinubu and Shettima is as good as swearing in the Nigerian Army on the 29th of May. If you swear in people that have not satisfied the constitutional requirements, you have by so doing ended democracy.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Days after Datti’s comment on the February 25 presidential election, the Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed accused Peter Obi of inciting people to violence over the outcome of the elections.

Peter Obi and his running mate, Datti Baba Ahmed.
Peter Obi and his running mate, Datti Baba Ahmed. Pulse Nigeria

The minister during his official engagements with some international media organisations in Washington DC, in the United States, said it was wrong for Obi to seek redress in court over the outcome of the polls and at the same time incite people to violence.

“Obi and his Vice, Datti Ahmed cannot be threatening Nigerians that if the President-elect, Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) is sworn-in on May 29, it will be the end of democracy in Nigeria.

“This is treason. You cannot be inviting insurrection, and this is what they are doing. Obi’s statement is that of a desperate person, he is not a democrat that he claimed to be. A democrat should not believe in democracy only when he wins election,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Although the call for Tinubu not to be sworn-in was made by Datti, Mohammed explained that Obi was accused of treason because he did not rein in on his running mate when he made the comment.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed [FMIC]
The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed [FMIC] Pulse Nigeria

He argued that Datti’s controversial comment about the election and Tinubu's inauguration was made on behalf of the Labour Party and its presidential candidate.

He said, “What I said about Mr Peter Obi is very clear. I said Mr Peter Obi has every right to seek redress in court like Labour Party. But nobody has the right to call for insurrection or to threaten to say that if the President-elect is sworn in, that will be the end of democracy.

ADVERTISEMENT

“That was precisely what the running mate of Mr Peter Obi said on live television. And I have not heard Peter Obi rein him in or correct him.

“So, if your running mate said something, of course, he is saying it on behalf of the party and that of the candidate.

“That’s why it’s an act of treason for anybody to say if a duly elected president in Nigeria is sworn in, that will be the end of democracy.

“It’s treason for anybody to say if you swear in a duly elected president, you’re swearing in the military. It is crazy. So, I don’t see anything controversial in that.”

Although, Obi and the Labour Party have gone to court to challenge Tinubu’s victory, the president-elect is expected to be sworn-in on Monday, May 29, 2023.

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is a news reporter at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in Special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

House of Reps invite Malami, Ahmed over $200M whistleblower consultancy fees

House of Reps invite Malami, Ahmed over $200M whistleblower consultancy fees

Benue government accuses Buhari government of endorsing Fulani militia killings

Benue government accuses Buhari government of endorsing Fulani militia killings

Zelensky congratulates Tinubu, invites him to visit war-torn Ukraine

Zelensky congratulates Tinubu, invites him to visit war-torn Ukraine

INEC to Binani: You have no evidence we secretly worked with Fintiri

INEC to Binani: You have no evidence we secretly worked with Fintiri

Pop Culture Meets Politics: Fintiri's references Burna Boy's song in victory tweet

Pop Culture Meets Politics: Fintiri's references Burna Boy's song in victory tweet

Lai Mohammed justifies FG’s treason allegation against Peter Obi

Lai Mohammed justifies FG’s treason allegation against Peter Obi

Kano APC recommends Jibril for Senate President

Kano APC recommends Jibril for Senate President

Iwuanyanwu emerges as new Ohaneze Ndigbo President-General

Iwuanyanwu emerges as new Ohaneze Ndigbo President-General

Fact-Check the Fiction: Misinformation plagues Nigeria's presidential election

Fact-Check the Fiction: Misinformation plagues Nigeria's presidential election

Pulse Sports

Guardiola urges Man City to 'punish' Bayern in return leg

Guardiola urges Man City to 'punish' Bayern in return leg

Jose Mourinho emerging favourite for PSG job

Jose Mourinho emerging favourite for PSG job

Ancelotti confirms injury to key player during Chelsea win

Ancelotti confirms injury to key player during Chelsea win

Spalletti blames refereeing decisions for Milan defeat

Spalletti blames refereeing decisions for Milan defeat

5 UCL records Osimhen could reach against AC Milan

5 UCL records Osimhen could reach against AC Milan

Draymond stomps on Sabonis as Kings stun Warriors in Game 2

Draymond stomps on Sabonis as Kings stun Warriors in Game 2

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Sinatu Ojikutu served as a deputy governor of Lagos State from 1992 to 1993. She was deputy governor to Michael Otedola. (Guardian)

I will renounce my citizenship before Tinubu’s inauguration  —  Ex-Lagos deputy gov

Tinubu and Obi

You have no right to contest my victory, Tinubu replies Obi at tribunal

Aisha Binani

Mayhem in Adamawa as REC illegally declares Binani governor-elect

Governor Yahaya Bello and his preferred successor, Usman Ododo.

Bello unveils candidate as Deputy, 7 others withdraw from Kogi guber race