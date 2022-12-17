Lagos took in non-indigenes Obi chased out of Anambra - SDP spokesman

Muhammad berated Obi for the decision, which according to him, was still fresh in the minds of Nigerians.

Speaking in an interview with Saturday Punch, he recalled how the non-indigenes who were ejected from Anambra State, found a new home in Lagos State.

Muhammad words: “When Peter Obi was busy increasing school fees in Anambra State, Tinubu was busy introducing free education, Anambra were rushing to Lagos to benefit from free education. Every day, you see a truckload of people going to Lagos in buses to benefit from Tinubu’s free education.

“When Peter Obi came, we know what he did to non-indigenes; people who are non-Anambra citizens in Anambra State were sent out of the civil service. Many of them ended up in Lagos."

Muhammad also admitted that consultations were ongoing for the SDP to adopt the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.