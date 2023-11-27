ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

We’re challenging Sanwo-Olu’s victory at Supreme Court - Lagos PDP

News Agency Of Nigeria

PDP secretary added that justices of the Court of Appeal had failed the party by not seeing the merit in Adediran’s petition.

Babajide Adediran and Babajide Sanwo-Olu [ICIR Nigeria]
Babajide Adediran and Babajide Sanwo-Olu [ICIR Nigeria]

Recommended articles

The Lagos State PDP Publicity Secretary, Alhaji Hakeem Amode, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Lagos. According to him, justice has not been properly served in the PDP’s Governorship Candidate, Dr Olajide Adediran’s (Jandor) petitions against Sanwo-Olu’s re-election.

“We are challenging the ruling of the Appeal Court affirming Sanwo-Olu as winner, at the Supreme Court. In a couple of days, our petitions will get to the Supreme Court,” Amode said.

He said that justices of the Court of Appeal had failed the party by not seeing the merit in Adediran’s petition.

ADVERTISEMENT

Looking at some of the Appeal Court’s rulings, there has been so many inconsistencies on its stands on pre-election matters.

“We, as a party, feel justice is yet to be served in our petitions against the outcome of March 18 gubernatorial election in this state.

“We have a strong belief in the Supreme Court to look at the crux of the matter and make a statement that will serve as precedent.

“The party and our candidate are not deterred, we have reviewed the November 15 Appeal Court’s ruling and decided to pursue justice at the Supreme Court,” Amode added.

The Court of Appeal sitting in Lagos on November 15 dismissed issues raised by the PDP’s Adediran and the Labour Party Candidate, Mr Gbadebo Rhode-Viviour, against the judgement of the election tribunal. The appellate court dismissed Adediran’s 34 grounds of appeal against Sanwo-Olu’s victory.

ADVERTISEMENT

On the alleged non-qualification of Sanwo-Olu and his running mate, Dr Obafemi Hamzat, the court had ruled that it could not litigate on the issue because it was a pre-election matter. It held that the appellants failed to prove the allegation that Sanwo-Olu forged his West Africa Examination Council (WAEC) certificate.

The tribunal had earlier on September 25 dismissed Adediran and Rhode-Viviour’s petition against Sanwo-Olu’s victory. An appeal to the Supreme Court should be filed within 14 days from the date of the ruling and the apex court then has 60 days to hear the case and make its ruling.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

We’re challenging Sanwo-Olu’s victory at Supreme Court - Lagos PDP

We’re challenging Sanwo-Olu’s victory at Supreme Court - Lagos PDP

British American Tobacco Nigeria (BAT) appoints Karim as advisory board chairman

British American Tobacco Nigeria (BAT) appoints Karim as advisory board chairman

Philip Shuaibu declares candidacy for Edo governorship election in 2024

Philip Shuaibu declares candidacy for Edo governorship election in 2024

Biden to skip UN Climate conference kickoff in Dubai, White House schedule confirms

Biden to skip UN Climate conference kickoff in Dubai, White House schedule confirms

Gov Lawal appeals for continuous prayers to end insecurity in the state

Gov Lawal appeals for continuous prayers to end insecurity in the state

Presidency claims improved national security despite recent kidnappings

Presidency claims improved national security despite recent kidnappings

FCT Fire Service partners with Police, others to tackle attack on its personnel

FCT Fire Service partners with Police, others to tackle attack on its personnel

BREAKING: Aviation Minister Keyamo summons emergency meeting to address safety concerns

BREAKING: Aviation Minister Keyamo summons emergency meeting to address safety concerns

Governor Makinde bags ‘Governor of the Year’ award at PINK Awards

Governor Makinde bags ‘Governor of the Year’ award at PINK Awards

Pulse Sports

Thiago Silva recalls TB fright ahead of Chelsea debut

Thiago Silva recalls TB fright ahead of Chelsea debut

Brazil vs Argentina: Bloody scenes at the Maracana as Brazilian police and Argentine fans clash

Brazil vs Argentina: Bloody scenes at the Maracana as Brazilian police and Argentine fans clash

Arda Turan: Ex-Atletico star in hot tears after losing $13 million to ‘yahoo yahoo‘

Arda Turan: Ex-Atletico star in hot tears after losing $13 million to ‘yahoo yahoo‘

Global Soccer Award: Osimhen to battle Messi and Ronaldo

Global Soccer Award: Osimhen to battle Messi and Ronaldo

Lionel Messi and Scaloni's Argentina relationship set to end

Lionel Messi and Scaloni's Argentina relationship set to end

I don't want to talk about it — Kylian Mbappe refuses to discuss Real Madrid links

I don't want to talk about it — Kylian Mbappe refuses to discuss Real Madrid links

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Philip Shaibu and Godwin Obaseki have been at loggerheads over the latter's governorship ambition in Edo State. [Golden News}

Philip Shaibu declares governorship ambition, challenges Obaseki’s leadership

Plateau State Governor Caleb Mutfwang [Twitter:@hunbogj]

Presidency says PDP responsible for Governor Mutfwang's sack

The former Plateau speaker, Honourable Moses Thomas Sule (L), Ousted Plateau Governor Caleb Mutfwang (R)

BREAKING: Plateau Assembly speaker resigns after Mutfwang's sack, new speaker elected

Martins Amaewule [Vanguard]

Rivers is under attack – Faction speaker calls for perpetrators' prosecution