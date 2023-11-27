We’re challenging Sanwo-Olu’s victory at Supreme Court - Lagos PDP

The Lagos State PDP Publicity Secretary, Alhaji Hakeem Amode, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Lagos. According to him, justice has not been properly served in the PDP’s Governorship Candidate, Dr Olajide Adediran’s (Jandor) petitions against Sanwo-Olu’s re-election.

“We are challenging the ruling of the Appeal Court affirming Sanwo-Olu as winner, at the Supreme Court. In a couple of days, our petitions will get to the Supreme Court,” Amode said.

He said that justices of the Court of Appeal had failed the party by not seeing the merit in Adediran’s petition.

“Looking at some of the Appeal Court’s rulings, there has been so many inconsistencies on its stands on pre-election matters.

“We, as a party, feel justice is yet to be served in our petitions against the outcome of March 18 gubernatorial election in this state.

“We have a strong belief in the Supreme Court to look at the crux of the matter and make a statement that will serve as precedent.

“The party and our candidate are not deterred, we have reviewed the November 15 Appeal Court’s ruling and decided to pursue justice at the Supreme Court,” Amode added.

The Court of Appeal sitting in Lagos on November 15 dismissed issues raised by the PDP’s Adediran and the Labour Party Candidate, Mr Gbadebo Rhode-Viviour, against the judgement of the election tribunal. The appellate court dismissed Adediran’s 34 grounds of appeal against Sanwo-Olu’s victory.

On the alleged non-qualification of Sanwo-Olu and his running mate, Dr Obafemi Hamzat, the court had ruled that it could not litigate on the issue because it was a pre-election matter. It held that the appellants failed to prove the allegation that Sanwo-Olu forged his West Africa Examination Council (WAEC) certificate.