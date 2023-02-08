ADVERTISEMENT
Lagos PDP mourns as deputy governorship candidate loses mum

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Lagos State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has sympathised with its Deputy Governorship Candidate, Ms Funke Akindele, over the death of her mother, Dr R. B. Adebanjo-Akindele on Tuesday.

Funke Akindele and mum (TribuneOnline)
The party in a statement by its Publicity Secretary, Mr Hakeem Amode, described the death as a lost to the state.

Amode, also the Chairman, Media and Publicity, JandorFunke 2023 Campaign, described the late mother of the Ace Nollywood actress as an epitome of motherhood and an inspiration to women.

“It is with heavy heart and total submission to the will of the Almighty God that the leadership and members of the Lagos State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) commiserate with the family of Akindele on the death of their mother, Dr R. B. Adebanjo-Akindele.

“She is the mother of Barr. Olufunke Akindele, the deputy gubernatorial candidate of our party in the coming 2023 election.

“Dr Adebanjo-Akindele was an epitome of motherhood, a respected medical doctor and an astute disciplinarian with great positive influence on her children, relatives and the society at large.

“She had lived an exemplary life as the mother of the one most popular and successful actress and politician in our time and so in death, we should celebrate her life.

“We are sure her legacy and her works will continue to keep her alive in the minds of those that are her relations and those she had affected positively,” he said.

Amode prayed for the repose of the deceased, said that the party lost her when she was most needed.

“On behalf of the leadership of our party, the Gubernatorial Candidate of our party, Dr Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran – Jandor, the party executives and the entire members of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state, we express our deepest heartfelt condolence to our Deputy Gubernatorial Candidate, Barr Olufunke Akindele and the entire member of Akindele family.

“We pray that God will grant the family the fortitude to bear her demise,” Amode said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Adebanjo-Akindele’s death was announced on Tuesday evening by Funke’s sister, Olubunmi Akindele on her Instagram page on behalf of the families of Adebanjo and Akindele.

News Agency Of Nigeria

