Lagos NLC, TUC, NUT, endorse Tinubu

Ima Elijah

These unions also declared support for the second term bid of the Lagos State governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu

APC Presidential candidate Asiwaju Bola Tinubu. [Twitter:Sharksawn]
Ahead of the 2023 general elections, the Lagos chapters of organised Labour Unions including the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC) have endorsed the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu.

What happened in Lagos: It was gathered that the Lagos State Chairman of the NLC, Funmilayo Sessi and her TUC counterpart, Gbenga Ekundayo were reported to have led thousands of workers and members to a solidarity rally which was held at the Police Training College in Ikeja GRA, on Thursday, January 12, 2023.

Other unions said to be present at the rally: Members of the National Union of Teachers (NUT), Radio, Television, Theatre and Arts Workers Union of Nigeria (RATTAWU), Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE) and the association of herbal medicine dealers.

The Lagos State chapters of these unions also declared support for the second term bid of the Lagos State governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu at a solidarity rally in Ikeja, the state’s capital.

What you should know: It would have been expected that the various labour unions would have supported the Labour Party.

Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.
