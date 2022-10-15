Lagos moved from jungle to megacity under my watch - Tinubu

Tinubu stated this in a mini-documentary that aired on Channels Television on the night of Friday, October 14, 2022.

Pulse reports that Tinubu governed Lagos from 1999-2007, a period which birthed some of the developments being witnessed in the state.

The former two-term Governor of Lagos claimed the credit for laying the development foundation of the state upon which his successors have continued to build to make the state what it is today.

The presidential hopeful make bold to say that Lagos truly came alive under his stewardship.

Tinubu's word: “When I came in as governor of Lagos State in 1999, Lagos was a jungle. It was a completely uncivilised environment. There were refuse dumps everywhere, schools without roofs, hospitals without ambulances and oxygen tanks to save lives. It was in a very bad state.

“We started to put things in place gradually and the state began to take shape. What we did was to take the liabilities in the state and convert them to assets.

“Civic Centre to Oriental Hotel areas of Victoria Island were back then refuse dumps, but look at what the areas have turned to today. It is only the older ones who would remember all these.”

The mini-documentary stated that Tinubu restructured the revenue of the state and made Lagos financially self-sustained at the time of his exit from government in 2007.

It further stated that, under Tinubu's watch, Lagos's status changed from being solely dependent on federal allocations pre-1999 to an autonomous state.

The docu says: “When Tinubu took over in 1999, Lagos was bankrupt. The internally generated revenue at the time was N600m monthly and the state was completely dependent on the Federal Government for it.

“When Tinubu was leaving office in 2007, the IGR of Lagos was N7bn monthly. Babatunde Fashola built on that legacy to N15bn monthly. This was made possible by the short, medium and long-term goals that Tinubu laid down for the state in terms of revenue and wealth generation.”

A short clip played in the mini documentary also showed President Muhammadu Buhari disclosing that Tinubu's political maestry drew him (Buhari) to the former Lagos state governor.

Buhari's word: “Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has set himself apart as a political strategist and a mountain of ideas which drew me to him. He is a true humanitarian and has contributed immensely to the success of Nigeria and Africa.”

Also featured in the documentary were former governor of the state, Babatunde Fashola and the incumbent, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who also credited the APC presidential candidate for most of the projects that their administrations accomplished.