Obasa, who is also the Chairman, Conference of State Assembly Speakers congratulated Buhari and the All Progressives Congress (APC), describing the victory as resounding.

The victory recorded by the president and the party has shown clear desire of Nigerians to be taken to the Next Level by the APC administration at all levels.

It was a keenly contested election and we thank God for this well-deserved victory.

On behalf of my colleagues in the Lagos State House of Assembly, I congratulate President Muhammadu Buhari and the leadership of our great party on this resounding and well deserved victory.

This is a clear indication of the desire of Nigerians to be taken to the Next Level by APC administration at all levels of governance, the Speaker said in a state issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Musbau Rasak, he said.

Obasa commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on its performance, saying that commendations from local and international observers were confirmation of the transparency of the process.

He called on Nigerians not to rest on their oars, appealing to them to vote massively for the partys candidates in the Governorship and State Assembly Elections slated for March 9.

We are grateful for your support and we assure you that the APC administration at all levels will not let you down as we will continue to put in place programmes and projects that will improve your standard of living and enhance your welfare.

However, we will continue to ask for more support from you. Therefore, I humbly appeal to you to come out enmasse on Saturday, 9 March, 2019 to vote for our candidates in the Governorship and State Assembly Elections all over the country.

I want to particularly appeal to Lagosians to vote for all our candidates in the coming election, he added.