The Returning Officer, Prof. A. Obasuyi, declared that Imasuen scored 167,250 votes to defeat his PDP and APC opponents, who scored 57,933 votes and 61,749 respectively.
Labour Party wins Edo South senatorial seat
INEC on Monday declared Mr Neda Imasuen of the Labour Party (LP) as the winner of the Edo South senatorial district election of Saturday.
The LP candidate for Oredo federal constituency, Mr Iyawe Eseosa won his election, Obasuyi said.
The APC and PDP candidates at the election scored 15,747 votes and 11,889 votes respectively, he added.
