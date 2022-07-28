Labour Party will takeover Rivers in 2023, Hilda Dokubo boasts

She said that the meeting was aimed at positioning the party for victory at the 2023 general election.

“Individuals are the structures of every political party and we have our teaming supporters here in the state,” Dokubo said.

Mr Etete Ekeneoriono, the party’s candidate for Andoni State Constituency seat, advised youths in rural communities to participate in the Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) in order to beat the July 31 deadline.

Ekeneoriono also urged residents of fishing communities in Andoni Local Area (LGA) of the state to utilise their voting power in 2023 for a better Nigeria.

He said that the Permanent Voters Card (PVC) was the most powerful instrument in the country’s electoral system, hence the need to utilise the remaining days to get registered.

“The party has engaged in wide voter sensitisation tagged “Get Your PVC” in all parts of the state especially in rural communities.