ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Labour Party vows to send Uzodinma packing from Imo government house

Nurudeen Shotayo

The Labour Party Chairman said the party executives will ensure a credible primary election in Imo State in April.

Uzodinma welcomes Peter Obi in Imo State
Uzodinma welcomes Peter Obi in Imo State

Recommended articles

Onyekwulisi disclosed this while briefing journalists on his assumption of duty at the party secretariat in Owerri on Friday, March 10, 2023.

The Chairman said he and other members of the state working committee would ensure that Labour Party's governorship primary slated for April this year would be credible.

ADVERTISEMENT

He also vowed that the party would do everything legally permissible to protect their votes during the March 18, 2023, state Assembly election in Imo.

Onyekwulisi stressed that, for the party to emerge victorious in the Imo governorship election in November, the primary election must pass the tests of transparency and credibility.

The state Chairman, who described Labour Party as a movement, said Imo people have suffered from bad governance over the years and that his party will ensure democratic dividends are delivered if elected.

Onyekwulisi words: We have begun the process of recovering Imo State. The first step is to hold a transparent primary election. In all, this transparency will be our watchword. Let me say it again that we are nobody’s stooge, and that the Labour Party in Imo State is not factionalised.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We are committed to a new Imo State. Labour Party administration will bring dividends of democracy to the Imo people. We are men and women of proven integrity. We have modelled ourselves to Peter Obi. We are here to do what is right. I am only a stooge to my conscience.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Labour Party vows to send Uzodinma packing from Imo government house

Labour Party vows to send Uzodinma packing from Imo government house

Why I referred to #EndSARS protesters as children - Desmond Elliot

Why I referred to #EndSARS protesters as children - Desmond Elliot

I did more for you than Wike - Amaechi begs for Igbo votes in Rivers

I did more for you than Wike - Amaechi begs for Igbo votes in Rivers

Gov Adeleke vows not to stop establishment of Ilesa University

Gov Adeleke vows not to stop establishment of Ilesa University

UN observes 1st International Day against 'Islamophobia'

UN observes 1st International Day against 'Islamophobia'

UN frowns at killing of 30 fishermen, farmers by terrorists in Borno

UN frowns at killing of 30 fishermen, farmers by terrorists in Borno

NiMet predicts 3-day sunshine across the country

NiMet predicts 3-day sunshine across the country

'Ikpeazu's automatic promotion of workers not captured in 2023 budget'

'Ikpeazu's automatic promotion of workers not captured in 2023 budget'

Winners of Kellogg's Superstars Essay Competition 4.0 receive educational grants

Winners of Kellogg's Superstars Essay Competition 4.0 receive educational grants

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

L-R: Presidential candidates of Labour Party, ZLP, and APC, Peter Obi, Dan Nwanyanwu, and Bola Tinubu respectively. [Twitter:@MrJAGs]

3 major reasons Peter Obi defeated Tinubu in Lagos according to Sanwo-Olu

Julius-Abure

LP dissolves Rivers Executive Council for endorsing Wike’s man, Fubara

Atiku Abubakar, the PDP presidential candidate leads supporters to INEC headquarters in Abuja. (Daily Trust)

2023 Election: Atiku leads PDP protest to INEC headquarters in Abuja

5 ranking PDP lawmakers who became Labour Party casualties

5 ranking PDP lawmakers who became Labour Party casualties