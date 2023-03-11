Labour Party vows to send Uzodinma packing from Imo government house

Onyekwulisi disclosed this while briefing journalists on his assumption of duty at the party secretariat in Owerri on Friday, March 10, 2023.

The Chairman said he and other members of the state working committee would ensure that Labour Party's governorship primary slated for April this year would be credible.

ADVERTISEMENT

He also vowed that the party would do everything legally permissible to protect their votes during the March 18, 2023, state Assembly election in Imo.

Onyekwulisi stressed that, for the party to emerge victorious in the Imo governorship election in November, the primary election must pass the tests of transparency and credibility.

The state Chairman, who described Labour Party as a movement, said Imo people have suffered from bad governance over the years and that his party will ensure democratic dividends are delivered if elected.

Onyekwulisi words: “We have begun the process of recovering Imo State. The first step is to hold a transparent primary election. In all, this transparency will be our watchword. Let me say it again that we are nobody’s stooge, and that the Labour Party in Imo State is not factionalised.

ADVERTISEMENT