Labour party presidential candidate defects to APC

The presidential candidate of Labour Party, Sam Nwanti has defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Nwanti made this known in a statement issued to newsmen by his media aide, Emeh ThankGod.

Daily Post reports that the presidential candidate said he dumped his ambition to support President Buhari because of his fight against corruption.

“I withdraw from contesting for the presidential race on the platform of Labour party and back to All Progressives Congress APC.

“I am back to APC to support President Buhari for his second term bid because he needs our support to get things aright once again.

“I will help All Progressives Congress and the Buhari-led administration fight corruption and as the only detective who is contesting in 2019, it may split the support of President Muhammadu Buhari,” he said.

According to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), over 70 candidates will be contesting to be President of Nigeria in 2019.

The are: President Buhari of the All Progressives' Congress (APC), Atiku Abubakar, of the People's Democratic Party (PDP), Donald Duke of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Kingsley Moghalu of the Young Progressive Party (YPP), Obiageli Ezekwesili of the Allied Congress Party of Nigeria (ACPN), Fela Durotoye of the Alliance for New Nigeria (ANN), and Omoyele Sowore of the African Action Congress (AAC).

Others include: Tope Fasua of the Abundance Nigeria Renewal Party (ANRP), Eunice Atuejide of the National Interest Party (NIP), Olusegun Mimiko of the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP), Adesina Fagbenro-Byron of the Kowa Party (KP), Chike Ukaegbu of the Advanced Allied Party (AAP), Hamza Al-Mustapha of the People's Party of Nigeria (PPN), Obadiah Mailafia of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), among others.