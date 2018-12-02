Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Politics >

Labour party presidential candidate defects to APC

Labour party presidential candidate declares support for Buhari, defects to APC

The presidential candidate, Nwanti made this known in a statement issued to newsmen by his media aide, Emeh ThankGod.

  • Published:
Labour party presidential candidate declares support for Buhari, defects to APC play

President Muhammadu Buhari delivering his speech at the Peace Forum in France

(Twitter/@NGRPresident)

The presidential candidate of Labour Party, Sam Nwanti has defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Nwanti made this known in a statement issued to newsmen by his media aide, Emeh ThankGod.

Daily Post reports that the presidential candidate said he dumped his ambition to support President Buhari because of his fight against corruption.

 “I withdraw from contesting for the presidential race on the platform of Labour party and back to All Progressives Congress APC.

“I am back to APC to support President Buhari for his second term bid because he needs our support to get things aright once again.

“I will help All Progressives Congress and the Buhari-led administration fight corruption and as the only detective who is contesting in 2019, it may split the support of President Muhammadu Buhari,” he said.

According to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), over 70 candidates will be contesting to be President of Nigeria in 2019.

 The are: President Buhari of the All Progressives' Congress (APC), Atiku Abubakar, of the People's Democratic Party (PDP),  Donald Duke of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Kingsley Moghalu of the Young Progressive Party (YPP), Obiageli Ezekwesili of the Allied Congress Party of Nigeria (ACPN), Fela Durotoye of the Alliance for New Nigeria (ANN), and Omoyele Sowore of the African Action Congress (AAC).

ALSO READ: Economist Magazine says Buhari will lose 2019 election

Others include: Tope Fasua of the Abundance Nigeria Renewal Party (ANRP), Eunice Atuejide of the National Interest Party (NIP), Olusegun Mimiko of the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP), Adesina Fagbenro-Byron of the Kowa Party (KP), Chike Ukaegbu of the Advanced Allied Party (AAP), Hamza Al-Mustapha of the People's Party of Nigeria (PPN), Obadiah Mailafia of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), among others.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Chika Ebuzor

Chika Ebuzor is a Senior Content Associate at Pulse. He is a new media enthusiast, who also loves exploring and sharing about leadership, and the enormous power that lies in the human mind. Email: chika.ebuzor@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 PDP appoints Dino Melaye spokesperson for Atiku's 2019 presidential...bullet
2 Sowore raises N37.6m on GoFundMe for presidential campaign, needs...bullet
3 Atiku to kick off presidential campaign in Sokoto on Mondaybullet

Related Articles

You cannot force Buhari to sign 2018 Electoral Bill Amendment- Senate leader
Atiku challenges President Buhari to a debate ahead of the 2019 elections
Sowore raises N37.6m on GoFundMe for presidential campaign, needs N400m more
Saraki says Buhari's Trader Moni programme is 'sophisticated vote-buying'
Atiku calls on Buhari to sign the electoral act amendment
Atiku to kick off presidential campaign in Sokoto on Monday
2019 Presidential Race: Voters have easy choice in Buhari, says Ogbamosa

Politics

Sen Yayi's role in ending Lagos Trade Fair complex's concession
16 years of PDP a waste — Sen. Adeola
Jimi Agbaje urges Lagosians to vote APC out
2019 General Elections: I will beat Sanwo-olu flat — Agbaje
APC Primaries: Read Buhari's acceptance speech after being elected APC's flag-bearer
2019 Presidential Race: Voters have easy choice in Buhari, says Ogbamosa
Jimi Agbaje urges Lagosians to vote APC out
Jimi Agbaje urges Lagosians to vote APC out
X
Advertisement