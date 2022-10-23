RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Labour Party, PDP, tear Tinubu's manifesto apart

Nurudeen Shotayo

The opposition parties said the current performance of the APC government will determine if Nigerians will vote for Tinubu in 2023.

APC Presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.
APC Presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

Read Also

Tinubu releases action plan: Pulse reports that the former Lagos State Governor's manifesto was unveiled during the inauguration of the party's Presidential Campaign Council on Friday, October 21, 2022.

Speaking at the event, Tinubu promised that, if elected, his government will build on the foundation laid by the present administration under President Muhammadu Buhari.

He praised Buhari for doing the hard work to set the country on a growth path, which he vowed to continue and make adjustments where necessary.

Opposition disagrees: Reacting to Tinubu's manifesto, the PDP argued that the performance record of the ruling party would determine if Nigerians will trust them with their votes again in 2023.

Speaking with The Punch, the National Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Debo Ologunagba, said the fate of APC and Tinubu lies in the hands of the Nigerian electorate who will decide based on how they've been governed in the past seven and a half years.

Ologunagba's word: What is important in this campaign is that records count. In 2023, Nigerians are going to be interested in records. APC is not known to keep promises and that is why they have been referred to as All Promises Cancelled. The party is in liquidation and they are dying in instalments.”

Labour Party chips in: In a similar fashion, the leadership of the Labour Party said it was alarmed by Tinubu's audacity to campaign for better lives for Nigerians, given the role he played in installing a ruler that made lives unbearable for people.

This view was expressed by the National Publicity Secretary of the Labour Party, Abayomi Arabambi, reported The Punch.

Arabambi's word: That is why the Labour Party is surprised that those who foisted Buhari on Nigerians for the second time instead of burying their heads in shame still want to elongate Buhari’s in office by continuing his anti-people policies."

NNPP shares same view: The NNPP also criticised Tinubu's manifesto, with a caveat that whatever infrastructure the former Lagos State Governor was proposing for the country should not be modelled after the 'exploitative Lekki-Epe Expressway arrangement.'

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Labour Party, PDP, tear Tinubu's manifesto apart

Labour Party, PDP, tear Tinubu's manifesto apart

Thousands of Bishops, Imams endorse Peter Obi for president

Thousands of Bishops, Imams endorse Peter Obi for president

Police rescue 27 kidnapped victims in Zamfara

Police rescue 27 kidnapped victims in Zamfara

Our Infrastructure projects will drive economic growth — Makinde

Our Infrastructure projects will drive economic growth — Makinde

2023: Tinubu inaugurates campaign office in Kano

2023: Tinubu inaugurates campaign office in Kano

Why UAE jailed Nigerian woman for posting Nigerian travellers' ordeal on Twitter

Why UAE jailed Nigerian woman for posting Nigerian travellers' ordeal on Twitter

Keep off Blue-Line rail to avoid electrocution- Sanwo-Olu warns Lagosians

Keep off Blue-Line rail to avoid electrocution- Sanwo-Olu warns Lagosians

Buhari departs Nigeria Sunday for First World Bio Summit in South Korea

Buhari departs Nigeria Sunday for First World Bio Summit in South Korea

Kwankwaso commissions Institute in Kano to commemorate his 66th birthday

Kwankwaso commissions Institute in Kano to commemorate his 66th birthday

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

Peter Obi visits Ahmad Gumi

What Nigerians think about Peter Obi's visit to Sheikh Gumi

Festus Keyamo says he is not about to abandon his principles for corrupt politicians (Instagram: @Festuskeyamo70)

Festus Keyamo, others told to resign as ministers or be sacked

Wike and Sanwo-Olu

BREAKING: Wike betrays PDP Lagos, endorses Sanwo-Olu

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State endorsed his Lagos counterpart, Babajide Sanwo-Olu for second term (Vanguard)

Lagos PDP condemns Wike’s endorsement of Sanwo-Olu