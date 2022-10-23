Labour Party, PDP, tear Tinubu's manifesto apart

Tinubu releases action plan: Pulse reports that the former Lagos State Governor's manifesto was unveiled during the inauguration of the party's Presidential Campaign Council on Friday, October 21, 2022.

Speaking at the event, Tinubu promised that, if elected, his government will build on the foundation laid by the present administration under President Muhammadu Buhari.

He praised Buhari for doing the hard work to set the country on a growth path, which he vowed to continue and make adjustments where necessary.

Opposition disagrees: Reacting to Tinubu's manifesto, the PDP argued that the performance record of the ruling party would determine if Nigerians will trust them with their votes again in 2023.

Speaking with The Punch, the National Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Debo Ologunagba, said the fate of APC and Tinubu lies in the hands of the Nigerian electorate who will decide based on how they've been governed in the past seven and a half years.

Ologunagba's word: “What is important in this campaign is that records count. In 2023, Nigerians are going to be interested in records. APC is not known to keep promises and that is why they have been referred to as All Promises Cancelled. The party is in liquidation and they are dying in instalments.”

Labour Party chips in: In a similar fashion, the leadership of the Labour Party said it was alarmed by Tinubu's audacity to campaign for better lives for Nigerians, given the role he played in installing a ruler that made lives unbearable for people.

This view was expressed by the National Publicity Secretary of the Labour Party, Abayomi Arabambi, reported The Punch.

Arabambi's word: “That is why the Labour Party is surprised that those who foisted Buhari on Nigerians for the second time instead of burying their heads in shame still want to elongate Buhari’s in office by continuing his anti-people policies."