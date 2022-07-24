RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Labour Party has better political structure to win, senatorial candidate

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

Mr Gyang Zi, Labour Party (LP) Senatorial Candidate for Plateau North, says the party has a better structure than the other dominant parties in the country.

Peter Obi, Presidential candidate of the Labour Party (Leadership)
Peter Obi, Presidential candidate of the Labour Party (Leadership)

Zi, a legal practitioner, stated this on Sunday in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Jos.

Recommended articles

The senatorial candidate said that the youths and ordinary Nigerians who want the best for the country, were the structure of the party.

According to him, popularity of the party is spreading like wildfire because of its unique structure and the quality of its presidential candidate and his running mate.

“Election is about voting, and the youths and women have the highest percentage of voters.

“And if you have the youths and women who are the majority in every polling unit to vote and defend their votes, then there is no better structure than that,” he said.

Zi said the other parties, apart from their abysmal performances over the years, have divided Nigeria along ethnic and religious lines.

He said that the other political parties had failed woefully in addressing the myriads of challenges bedeviling the country.

“They failed in tackling key challenges such as insecurity and the sorry state of the nation’s economy.

“The LP Presidential Candidate, Mr Peter Obi, has proven beyond reasonable doubt that he has capacity to address the issues if elected.

“Nigerians, particularly the youths, are aware of his performance and credibility, and that is the reason for the massive support the party is enjoying,” he said.

The senatorial candidate said that his experience as a legal practitioner would be invaluable in delivering quality representation to his constituents.

Zi said that his chances of winning the election were bright because of the overwhelming support he and the LP were enjoying from individuals and groups.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Present credible agents at polling units, Lagos INEC urges parties

Present credible agents at polling units, Lagos INEC urges parties

Hajj: 790 Kaduna pilgrims return home in 2 flights

Hajj: 790 Kaduna pilgrims return home in 2 flights

Fayemi pledges to address workers’ demands before leaving office

Fayemi pledges to address workers’ demands before leaving office

Osun 2022: INEC moving toward credible 2023 elections?

Osun 2022: INEC moving toward credible 2023 elections?

Labour Party has better political structure to win, senatorial candidate

Labour Party has better political structure to win, senatorial candidate

Why we support Muslim-Muslim ticket — Diaspora group

Why we support Muslim-Muslim ticket — Diaspora group

Lagos now has close to 7m registered voters - INEC

Lagos now has close to 7m registered voters - INEC

NDLEA intercepts tons of substances, drugs at Lagos airport

NDLEA intercepts tons of substances, drugs at Lagos airport

BBNaija: Don't be distracted, Baba-Ahmed urges Obidients

BBNaija: Don't be distracted, Baba-Ahmed urges Obidients

Trending

President Buhari has a hand in my winning - Ademola Adeleke

Senator Ademola Adeleke

BREAKING: Seyi Makinde’s deputy, Rauf Olaniyan has been impeached

The Deputy Governor of Oyo State, Rauf Olaniyan has been impeached . (Tribune)

2023: Ortom takes final decision on leaving PDP for APC

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state.

INEC replies Davido for questioning delay of Adeleke's Certificate of Return

Davido in a PDP agbada. [TheWhistler]