INEC presents certificate of return to Governor AbdulRazaq, 25 others in Kwara

The presentation, which took place at INEC headquarters in Ilorin on Tuesday, was performed by INEC National Commissioner, Prof. Sanni Mohammed Adam.

Adam described the 2023 election as one of the best which was not only successful but peaceful.

He commended security agencies for securing the state during and after the election.

He also appreciated journalists for making sure the genuine news gets to the people.

AbdulRazaq promised to remain just as responsive and empathetic to the yearnings of the citizens as he has always been.

The governor received his certificate of return alongside deputy governor, Kayode Alabi; Speaker of the House of Assembly, Yakubu Danladi; and 24 other members-elect, following his victory at the March 18 polls.

"According to him, this certificate represents the collective decision of our people to push forward our agenda for sustainable development in Kwara State.

"It symbolises their trust in our efforts to build a state in which everyone has equal stakes. I do not take this trust for granted. I thank everyone for their roles in making today a reality.

"I am grateful to our traditional and religious institutions, civil servants, party leaders and members, artisans and professionals, students, security agencies, electoral umpire and indeed the general public.