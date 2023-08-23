ADVERTISEMENT
Kwara House of Assembly confirms 18 commissioner nominees

News Agency Of Nigeria

The confirmation was sequel to their screening and consideration at the assembly’s Committee of Whole during Tuesday’s plenary.

Kwara State Governor, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq (News247)
This confirmation was sequel to their screening and consideration at the assembly’s Committee of Whole during Tuesday’s plenary. The move was in line with Section 182 Sub-Section 1 and 2 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

The newly-confirmed Commissioner-nominees include; Dr Amina Ahmed El-Imam (Offa), Folashade Opeyemi (Ekiti), Abdulqowiyu Olododo (Ilorin East), Olaitan Buraimah Abosede (Oyun), Senior Ibrahim Sulyman (Ilorin West) and Hawa Nuru (Ilorin West).

Others are; Aliyu Kora Sabi (Baruten), Dr Segun Ogunshola (Ifelodun), Abdul-Azeez Kola (Asa), Abdullahi Batta (Kaiama), Saadah Maddibo-Kawu (Ilorin South) and Shehu Ndanusa (Edu). The rest are; Dr Mary Arinde (Oke-Ero), Bolanle Odukuju (Irepodun),

Toyosi Thomas, Usman Lade (Pategi), Damilola (Isin) and John Bello (Moro). In the same vein, the House of Assembly also confirmed Jemilah Adamu Bake from the state’s Baruten Local Government Area as Commissioner, Kwara State Civil Service Commission.

The Speaker of the House, Mr Yakubu Salihu, directed the Clerk of the House, Alhaji Ahmed Abdul-kareem, to communicate the notice of the confirmation of the nominees to the Governor.

News Agency Of Nigeria

