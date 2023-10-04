Kwara Assembly receives 2023 Revised Supplementary Budget of ₦239bn

The Speaker, Yakubu Danladi-Salihu, gave a breakdown of the supplementary estimate while reading to the members the governor’s message during plenary. He said the ₦239 billion estimate as against the earlier estimate of ₦188.8 billion represents a 27% increase.

The revised budget was thereafter laid before the assembly by the House Leader, Abdulkadir Magaji (APC-Ilorin Central), while further legislative action would be taken on it on Thursday.

In another development, the House has urged the state government to make possible the part-payment of tuition fees by students in state-owned tertiary education institutions.

It called on government to direct relevant authorities to collaborate with management bodies of these institutions in the state to put in place modalities to accept part-payment of school fees. This became part of the resolutions of the House following a Matter of General Public Importance moved by Halidu Danbaba (APC-Kaiama/Kemanji/Wojibe).

The matter was tagged the need to implore management of state-owned tertiary education institutions to introduce flexibility in the payment of school fees. The House said this should be regarded as a palliative measure to cushion the effect of the petrol subsidy removal.

“It is worrisome that the removal of petrol subsidy has led to a significant increase in petrol prices, with the effect cutting across various sectors of the economy and the education sector is not left out.

“The development has adverse effects on the ability of families to afford school fees and the potential negative consequences on the education sector.

“Things must be done to change the tide,” Danbaba, in his argument in support of the motion, said.

In his contribution, the House Leader said private schools were set up by owners to make profit, hence government can only influence the public schools directly.

”When it comes to tprivate ones, asking them to accept part-payments will require some level of diplomacy.”

Other members who spoke on the matter said government needed to put up a policy that would eliminate financial strength and increase enrollment in both private and public schools.

While reading out the resolutions, the Speaker urged the state governor to consider an increment in the subvention being received by state-owned tertiary education institutions.

”Not only that, there should be a prompt release of same to them.”

The House then called on the state government to direct the Ministry of Education and Human Capital Development and Ministry of Tertiary Education on this.

”They will have to collaborate with management of tertiary education institutions to put in place modalities to accept part-payments of school fees.

“The management of state-owned tertiary education institutions should also employ open and transparent communication with parents and guardians regarding the availability of flexible payment options in their schools.

”This is in order to ensure that families are aware of the support mechanisms available to them,” the legislative body said.