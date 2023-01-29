Kwankwaso to address South-West people Tuesday on presidential ambition

This is contained in a statement signed by the SWDSF Spokesperson, Olalekan Ajia, on Sunday in Ibadan.

Ajia said that Kwankwaso would address the people on how he intends to support the region in executing his existing blueprint for an integrated railway system, power infrastructure and security.

He said that the NNPP presidential candidate would also speak on the development of mineral resources to allow for maximum exploration of the region’s abundant human and natural resources.

According to him, everything the presidential candidate would speak on are in line with the programmes spelt out by the Development Agenda for Western Nigeria (DAWN).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the forum had earlier hosted Mr Kola Abiola of the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) and Mr Omoyele Sowore of African Action Congress (AAC).

NAN reports that the forum is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, Jan. 31 at the Jogor Events Centre in Ibadan.

Also, among those who have attended the forum were Prince Adewole Adebayo of the Social Democratic Party and Alhaji Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Ajia said that the SWDSF through its Chairman, Mr Alao Adedayo, has sent fresh invitations to Sen. Bola Ahmed Tinubu of All Progressives Congress (APC) and Mr Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP) to feature at the programme on Tuesday when it would end.

Meanwhile, a renowned Veteran and Award-winning filmmaker, Tunde Kelani, has thrown his weight behind the SWDSF and announced his membership of the forum.

Kelani, popularly known as TK, attributed his success in life to a solid foundation laid by the Western region government led by the late Chief Obafemi Awolowo and assisted by the late Chief S.L Akintola among others.

He described as sad and disheartening the reality that the Yoruba have lost their enviable glory today.