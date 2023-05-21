The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Kogi APC suspends all wards, LG executives in Igalamela/Odolu

News Agency Of Nigeria

The secretary disclosed that a caretaker committee would be constituted immediately to pilot the affairs of the party in the affected council pending full report of the investigative committee.

Kogi APC suspends all wards, LG executives in Igalamela/Odolu. [NAN]
Kogi APC suspends all wards, LG executives in Igalamela/Odolu. [NAN]

Recommended articles

The party also accused the suspended officials of alleged financial inducement aimed at weakening the party in the state.

A statement in Lokoja by the APC State Secretary, Joshua Onoja on Sunday, said the suspended officials were being investigated by the party.

Onoja explained that their suspension and dissolution was sequel to disturbing reports of alleged gross violation of the constitution of the party by ward and local government executives of the party.

ADVERTISEMENT

He described as “very unfortunate” and “worrisome” that those officials, who ordinarily should be custodians of the sanctity of party’s constitution, were found wanting.

Allegations of anti-party activities and financial inducement to weaken the party have been established against these executives of the party now under very serious investigations.

“This is why the entire executives of the party in Igalamela/Odolu local government area from the wards to the local government level stand dissolved.”

The secretary disclosed that a caretaker committee would be constituted immediately to pilot the affairs of the party in the affected council pending full report of the investigative committee.

He directed the suspended officers to hand over all party materials in their possession to the state secretariat in Lokoja.

ADVERTISEMENT

He warned the sacked officers to henceforth, desist from parading themselves as executives of the party.

Responding, One of the suspended officials, who spoke in anonymity, told News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that, “we are taking aback by the suspension order by our state party leadership.”

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Presidency produces 55-minute documentary on highlights of Buhari’s govt

Presidency produces 55-minute documentary on highlights of Buhari’s govt

Striking doctors, NMA, FG sign Memorandum of Understanding

Striking doctors, NMA, FG sign Memorandum of Understanding

Again, gunmen kill 2 policemen in Imo

Again, gunmen kill 2 policemen in Imo

Theatre commanders pay operational visit to troops in Lake Chad region

Theatre commanders pay operational visit to troops in Lake Chad region

Court advises PDP, LP to consolidate all petitions against Tinubu

Court advises PDP, LP to consolidate all petitions against Tinubu

Sultan declares Sunday as 1st Dhul-Qadah 1444AH

Sultan declares Sunday as 1st Dhul-Qadah 1444AH

G7, 'Greater Majority' to present consensus candidate to thwart APC's zoning

G7, 'Greater Majority' to present consensus candidate to thwart APC's zoning

Ganduje's audio leak exaggerated to cause rift with Tinubu - Kano govt

Ganduje's audio leak exaggerated to cause rift with Tinubu - Kano govt

New Delta varsities, my enduring legacies, bridge admission gaps – Okowa

New Delta varsities, my enduring legacies, bridge admission gaps – Okowa

Pulse Sports

7 Nigerian Sports Stars who hold the Guinness World Record

7 Nigerian Sports Stars who hold the Guinness World Record

What a WAG!! Check out the Top 10 most beautiful girlfriends of football players (2023)

What a WAG!! Check out the Top 10 most beautiful girlfriends of football players (2023)

Victor Osimhen aiming to break the Ibrahimovic curse

Victor Osimhen aiming to break the Ibrahimovic curse

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Governorship Candidate of Labour Party in 2023, Dr. Alex Otti [Daily Post]

BREAKING: Labour Party, Alex Otti react to his removal as Abia governor-elect

Femi Gbajabiamila (left), Aminu Tambuwal (right)

Gbajabiamila regrets supporting Tambuwal as speaker of 7th NASS

Julius Abure and other suspended Labour Party leaders are back in office [Labour Party]

Court lifts suspension order on Abure, other Labour Party officials

President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu. [Twitter:@BashirElRufai]

120 heads of state to attend Tinubu's innauguration