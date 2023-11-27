ADVERTISEMENT
Kogi APC campaign council denies SDP's allegations of INEC office attack plot

Ima Elijah

The SDP had expressed concerns over the security of the INEC office, citing rumored plans to burn down the facility by unnamed entities.

Kingsley Fanwo, the Director of Media and Publicity/Spokesperson for the APC Campaign Council
In a statement issued on Sunday night, November 26, 2023, the APC campaign council accused the SDP of using false alarms to conceal their own plans to set fire to the INEC office and falsely implicate the APC.

Kingsley Fanwo, the Director of Media and Publicity/Spokesperson for the APC Campaign Council, stated the baselessness of the SDP's warnings, labeling them as a smokescreen to divert attention from their defeat in the elections.

Fanwo condemned the SDP's post-election behavior, describing it as an attempt to shift blame for their shortcomings.

"No amount of propaganda can help their baseless, senseless, unsubstantiated claims after their scorecard at the Poll was at complete variance with their boastful pre-election posture," Fanwo asserted.

He further criticised the SDP for attacking INEC and attempting to blame everyone else except themselves for their electoral setbacks.

The APC campaign council stressed the importance of increased security measures around INEC offices across the state. They called on security agencies to remain vigilant against potential threats, asserting that the SDP's claims were mere attempts to divert attention.

Despite the SDP's concerns over the security of the INEC office, Fanwo commended the people of Kogi for standing up against what he termed as "ethnic bigots."

He credited the security agencies for ensuring a credible, free, and fair election, despite alleged intimidation and disturbances in some parts of the state.

"We commend Kogites for standing up to ethnic bigots by responding resoundingly with votes that reflected our unity as a people," Fanwo stated.

"No one is afraid of the legal challenge of the SDP. They failed to win the election, failed to steal ballot boxes, failed to disunite our state and our people. They were in the race to fail endlessly."

Earlier, the SDP, through its New Media DG, Isaiah Ijele, had expressed concerns over the security of the INEC office, citing rumored plans to burn down the facility by unnamed entities.

The APC, however, maintains that these claims are nothing but a desperate attempt by the SDP to deflect attention from their electoral defeat and discredit the successful conduct of the Governorship Poll in Kogi State.

