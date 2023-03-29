Kogi 2023: Melaye vows to end corruption and violence

This was revealed through a campaign poster posted on his official Twitter handle on Wednesday, March 29, 2023, with the caption "no more stealing and killings".

This announcement comes just weeks after Atiku's defeat in the presidential election, indicating a potential shift in political priorities for Melaye.

ADVERTISEMENT

The former lawmaker's campaign poster highlights his commitment to putting an end to the rampant stealing and killings that have plagued the state.

What you should know: Kogi, Imo, and Bayelsa states will be conducting their governorship elections in November 2023.

What Melaye has been up to recently

Melaye was a prominent spokesperson for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Campaign Council during the presidential campaign for Atiku Abubakar, who lost to current president-elect, Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Melaye, who had previously contested for the PDP senatorial ticket in May 2022 but lost to Hon. T.J Yusuf, is now seeking a new political office to help combat corruption and violence in Kogi State.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Takeout

With his strong ties to the PDP and experience as a senator, Melaye's candidacy may be a formidable challenge to the ruling APC's grip on Kogi State politics.