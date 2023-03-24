ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Kogi 2023: I will turn fortunes of state around, says Sen. Oseni

News Agency Of Nigeria

Oseni said he wants to bring his skill as an economist for the development of the state

Sen Oseni (KogiReports)
Sen Oseni (KogiReports)

Recommended articles

Oseni made this known while addressing a news conference in Abuja on Thursday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Kogi, Bayelsa and Imo off season governorship election will be held in November.

Oseni, who is the chairman of the Senate Committee on ICT and Cybercrime, said that he wants to succeed Gov. Yahaya Bello by bringing to bear, his skill as an economist for the development of the state.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said: “I am a professional economist. I know what I can do differently to make life easier for the people of Kogi.”

The lawmaker said that the state was a blessing to Nigeria endowed with both human and capital resources.

“If given the opportunity to be governor of Kogi, there are lot of things that I can do that will even make us not to think about monthly allocation from the federation account.

“I can make Kogi the envy of other states. I’m not saying this because I’m contesting. I’m saying what I can do and what I will do. I’m praying for God to spare our lives to witness what I’m saying.”

On the issue of whether it was fair, another Ebira person from Kogi Central, where the incumbent Gov. Bello hails from, Oseni said “Was it fair also for the Igalas to rule for 16 years before God in his infinite mercy gave it to Kogi Central?”.

ADVERTISEMENT

Oseni, therefore, urged the people not to talk about that because politics was beyond sentiments.

“In some states, they have zoning system and there is nothing wrong with that.

“I’m telling you that in Kogi, we don’t have it in place. If you are suggesting it, it is a different thing all together.

“When I assume office, we can do that by making Kogi State House of Assembly to legislate on it.”

NAN also reports that other aspirants for the governorship included Sen. Smart Adeyemi (APC-Kogi), the Chief of Staff to the State Governor, Abdulkarim Asuku, Rep. James Faleke among others.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Kogi 2023: I will turn fortunes of state around, says Sen. Oseni

Kogi 2023: I will turn fortunes of state around, says Sen. Oseni

Jigawa govt reduces working hours by 2 hours because of Ramadan

Jigawa govt reduces working hours by 2 hours because of Ramadan

CBN, association inaugurates e-Naira programme, targets 1m farmers

CBN, association inaugurates e-Naira programme, targets 1m farmers

SAN reacts to alleged meeting between CJN Ariwoola and Tinubu

SAN reacts to alleged meeting between CJN Ariwoola and Tinubu

Lawyer reacts to Ekweremadu's conviction, says Nigerian laws should protect citizens

Lawyer reacts to Ekweremadu's conviction, says Nigerian laws should protect citizens

Trouble for ‘corrupt’ public officials as EFCC vows to go after them from May 29

Trouble for ‘corrupt’ public officials as EFCC vows to go after them from May 29

Ezekwesili drags Keyamo, APC over petition to arrest Peter Obi

Ezekwesili drags Keyamo, APC over petition to arrest Peter Obi

Osun Governorship Tussle: Court delivers judgement today amidst tension

Osun Governorship Tussle: Court delivers judgement today amidst tension

Gov Yahaya mourns ex-Gombe Speaker Nasiru Nono

Gov Yahaya mourns ex-Gombe Speaker Nasiru Nono

Pulse Sports

Victor Osimhen: Where should the Super Eagles striker go this summer?

Victor Osimhen: Where should the Super Eagles striker go this summer?

Peseiro chasing Rohr’s feat as the Super Eagles resume campaign

Peseiro chasing Rohr’s feat as the Super Eagles resume campaign

Nigerian sensation Gift Orban wanted by AC Milan and Napoli

Nigerian sensation Gift Orban wanted by AC Milan and Napoli

Present crop of quartermilers are not challenging me enough to retire - Patience George

"Present crop of quartermilers are not challenging me enough to retire" - Patience George

Serie A: Udinese renew 'cornerstone' Isaac Success contract

Serie A: Udinese renew 'cornerstone' Isaac Success contract

Nigeria to play New Zealand and Haiti in April

Nigeria to play New Zealand and Haiti in April

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

APC governorship candidate in Adamawa State, Aisha Binani. [Twitter:@realaishabinani]

Binani on her way to becoming Nigeria's first female governor-elect

INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu

BREAKING: INEC starts uploading governorship election results on IReV

2023 Governorship Elections.(Pulse)

Live updates of Nigeria's governorship elections results

Peter Obi and Chimaroke Nnamani. (Legit)

Nnamani attacks Peter Obi after losing senatorial election to LP candidate in Enugu