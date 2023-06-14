ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Kelvin Omogiade Aghedo appeals to House of Assembly members to vote Abbas for Speaker

Pulse Mix

#FeatureByAkonovative: He urged the youths at the grassroots to wake up and work for the emergence of Abbas as the next speaker would be a renewed hope for Nigerian youths.

Kelvin Omogiade Aghedo appeals to House of Assembly members to vote Abbas for Speaker
Kelvin Omogiade Aghedo appeals to House of Assembly members to vote Abbas for Speaker

Recommended articles

He urged the youths at the grassroots to wake up and work for the emergence of Abbas as the next speaker would be a renewed hope for Nigerian youths.

"We are here for Honorable Tajudeen Abbas because we believe in his dream for Nigeria's youth and there is no other man that is capable of this position. Honourable Tajudeen Abbas is the next and so shall it be as the APC members have said.

---

ADVERTISEMENT

#FeaturedPost #FeatureByAkonovative

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

APC commands Senate majority with 59 Senators, PDP behind with 36

APC commands Senate majority with 59 Senators, PDP behind with 36

Tinubu expresses sadness over tragic boat mishap in Kwara

Tinubu expresses sadness over tragic boat mishap in Kwara

Heineken creates memorable experiences for football fans at the UCL Final in Lagos

Heineken creates memorable experiences for football fans at the UCL Final in Lagos

Kelvin Omogiade Aghedo appeals to House of Assembly members to vote Abbas for Speaker

Kelvin Omogiade Aghedo appeals to House of Assembly members to vote Abbas for Speaker

Trump pleads not guilty in federal classified documents case

Trump pleads not guilty in federal classified documents case

Ambassador urges govt. to tackle unemployment to curb human trafficking

Ambassador urges govt. to tackle unemployment to curb human trafficking

Kano assembly speaker pledges to run open-door policy

Kano assembly speaker pledges to run open-door policy

Kwara speaker sympathises with Patigi people over boat mishap

Kwara speaker sympathises with Patigi people over boat mishap

History made as physically challenged lawmaker is elected Speaker

History made as physically challenged lawmaker is elected Speaker

Pulse Sports

Cristiano Ronaldo puts girlfriend Georgina on $170,000k monthly salary for life

Marcus Rashford: Shirtless England star hangs out with Courtney Caldwell in bikini amid dating rumours

Sheikh Jassim: 15 interesting facts about Manchester United's potential new Qatari owner

Kylian Mbappe: Top destinations for the wantaway PSG star this summer

I am half Nigeria- Arsenal target Noah Okafor responds to fans backlash

Chukwueze denies Real Madrid rumours

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Akpabio visits Wike

Akpabio visits Wike after becoming Senate president

Former Minister for Information, Lai Mohammed

Lai Mohammed appointed managing partner of international lobbying firm

Atiku Abubakar [Daily Trust]

Atiku's petition hearing progresses with incomplete INEC documents

Late Clement Annie Okonkwo [Punch]

Senator Clement Annie Okonkwo passes away at 63