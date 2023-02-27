Kano Speaker Chidari, 3 others win Rep seats in Kano

Musa said Chidari defeated his closest contender, Badamasi Ayuba of NNPP, who polled 24,792 votes.

Similarly, the INEC declared Abdulmumi Kofa of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) as the winner for Kiru/Bebeji Federal Constituency of the state.

The Returning Officer, Prof. Sale Kumurya of BUK, announced the results at Bebeji on Monday.

Kumurya said Kofa scored 40,463 votes to defeat his closest rival, Sunusi Saidu Kiru of All Progressives Congress (APC), who netted 34,798 votes.

Again, the commission had declared Sani Bala of the APC as winner of Kunchi/Tsanyawa Federal Constituency in the state.

Prof. F. Abdullahi of BUK, the Returning Officer, announced the results in Tsanyawa Local Government Area on Monday.

Abdullahi said Bala scored 25,000 votes, while Safiyanu Mohammed of NNPP clinched 21,648 votes.

Also, Prof. Sani Ibrahim of BUK, the Returning Officer for Minjibir/Ungogo Federal Constituency, had declared Adamu Sani of NNPP as a winner of the parliamentary election after scoring 49,274 votes.