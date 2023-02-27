ADVERTISEMENT
Kano Speaker Chidari, 3 others win Rep seats in Kano

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Monday declared Hamisu Chidari, Speaker, Kano State House of Assembly, as winner for Danbatta/Makoda Federal Constituency.

Hamisu Chidari (RadioNigeriaKaduna)
Prof. Haruna Musa of Bayero University Kano (BUK), the Returning Officer, announced Chidari of APC as winner of the Feb. 25 House of Representatives election after scoring 30,346 votes.

Musa said Chidari defeated his closest contender, Badamasi Ayuba of NNPP, who polled 24,792 votes.

Similarly, the INEC declared Abdulmumi Kofa of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) as the winner for Kiru/Bebeji Federal Constituency of the state.

The Returning Officer, Prof. Sale Kumurya of BUK, announced the results at Bebeji on Monday.

Kumurya said Kofa scored 40,463 votes to defeat his closest rival, Sunusi Saidu Kiru of All Progressives Congress (APC), who netted 34,798 votes.

Again, the commission had declared Sani Bala of the APC as winner of Kunchi/Tsanyawa Federal Constituency in the state.

Prof. F. Abdullahi of BUK, the Returning Officer, announced the results in Tsanyawa Local Government Area on Monday.

Abdullahi said Bala scored 25,000 votes, while Safiyanu Mohammed of NNPP clinched 21,648 votes.

Also, Prof. Sani Ibrahim of BUK, the Returning Officer for Minjibir/Ungogo Federal Constituency, had declared Adamu Sani of NNPP as a winner of the parliamentary election after scoring 49,274 votes.

Ibrahim said Sani defeated Marau Sani Nas of APC who scored 16,629 votes.

News Agency Of Nigeria

