Kano Govt. approves 17-member transition committee

News Agency Of Nigeria

He said the committee would be inaugurated by Ganduje on Tuesday by 2 p.m at the Africa House, Kano.

Malam Muhammad Garba,
The council also approved a 100-member sub-committee which constitution will be drawn from various Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs).

The state Commissioner for Information and Internal Affairs, Malam Muhammad Garba, made this known to newsmen on the outcome of the council’s weekly meeting held at the Government House, Kano.

Garba explained that the governor-elect, Malam Kabir Yusuf, is expected to give three representatives for the main committee.

He said the committee, which is under the Chairmanship of the Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Usman Alhaji, comprised some cabinet members, political appointees and top civil servants in the state.

According to him, the members included the state Head of Civil Service, Attorney General/Commissioner for Justice, Commissioners for Information, Environment, as well as Commerce, Industry and Cooperatives.

Others are the Commissioners of Planning and Budget; Local Government; Works and Infrastructure; Finance, and Education.

Similarly, the Director-General, Bureau for Land Management; Director-General, Research and Documentation; and Managing Director, Urban Planning and Development Agency would serve as members, while the Permanent Secretary, Research Evaluation and Political Affairs, REPA, is the as Secretary of the committee.

Garba stated further that the main committee would, among other things, work in harmony with a view to assiduously write and submit a Final Transition/Handing-over Report within three weeks.

The commissioner revealed that the main Transition Committee has been mandated to commence the process of transition programme and also document the achievements recorded within the two tenures of the administration of Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje.

He said the committee would also obtain and analyse reports from MDAs in terms of major accomplishments, including ongoing projects/programmes in relation to level of execution/fiscal profile, problems and constraints from May 25 to date.

Garba stressed that the committee would also coordinate and facilitate activities of the sub-committee on transition, collate and compile their reports as well as write and submit a Final Transition and hand-over report for the incoming administration within four weeks after inauguration.

