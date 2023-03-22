Kano Governor-elect urges 'victory trekkers' to cancel plans, seeks prayers

This is contained in a statement in Kano on Wednesday by Sanusi Tofa, Spokesperson of the NNPP Campaign Organisation.

The prayers, Yusuf said, are sufficient as a show of solidarity and celebration of his victory at the polls on Saturday and not miles of trek by some of his enthusiasts in some quarters especially given the state of insecurity with banditry, kidnapping and terrorism threatening peaceful movement of people and goods across the length and breadth of the country.

Yusuf also pledged commitment to improved infrastructure and good welfare for the aged, civil servants and private sector among others in the state.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The incoming Kano State Government will be committed to a greater future of the people with security, health, education, economic, infrastructure and good welfare for aged, civil servants and private sector among others”, he said.