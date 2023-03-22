ADVERTISEMENT
Kano Governor-elect urges 'victory trekkers' to cancel plans, seeks prayers

News Agency Of Nigeria

Kano's governor-elect, Alhaji Abba Yusuf, does not want anyone trekking to celebrate his victory.

This is contained in a statement in Kano on Wednesday by Sanusi Tofa, Spokesperson of the NNPP Campaign Organisation.

The prayers, Yusuf said, are sufficient as a show of solidarity and celebration of his victory at the polls on Saturday and not miles of trek by some of his enthusiasts in some quarters especially given the state of insecurity with banditry, kidnapping and terrorism threatening peaceful movement of people and goods across the length and breadth of the country.

Yusuf also pledged commitment to improved infrastructure and good welfare for the aged, civil servants and private sector among others in the state.

“The incoming Kano State Government will be committed to a greater future of the people with security, health, education, economic, infrastructure and good welfare for aged, civil servants and private sector among others”, he said.

Yusuf said that all hands must be on deck towards ensuring the actualisation of the Kwankwasiyya and the NNPP vision for responsive leadership that works for all in the state.

Kano Governor-elect urges 'victory trekkers' to cancel plans, seeks prayers

