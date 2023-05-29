Kano governor-elect, Abba to inherit ₦241bn debts from Ganduje

The event took place at the Government House, Kano.

In his speech, Ganduje said that his administration had collected ₦1.2 trillion in the last eight years and spent the amount, leaving behind a total of about ₦241 billion debt, made up of loans, contractual obligations, and others.

Earlier, Governor-elect, Malam Abba Yusuf, expressed dismay over the debt profile left for the incoming administration.

” We will carefully study the reports and come out with our position on the debt and other matters.

I am surprised that the outgoing governor is not around to hand over to me as a democratically elected governor which has been the tradition.

However, we will carefully study the reports and come out with our positions.