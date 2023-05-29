The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Kano governor-elect, Abba to inherit ₦241bn debts from Ganduje

News Agency Of Nigeria

Ganduje said that his administration had collected ₦1.2 trillion in the last eight years and spent the amount, leaving behind a total of about ₦241 billion debt, made up of loans, contractual obligations, and others.

Kano governor-elect, Abba to inherit N241bn debts from Ganduje [Channels Television]
Kano governor-elect, Abba to inherit N241bn debts from Ganduje [Channels Television]

Recommended articles

The event took place at the Government House, Kano.

In his speech, Ganduje said that his administration had collected ₦1.2 trillion in the last eight years and spent the amount, leaving behind a total of about ₦241 billion debt, made up of loans, contractual obligations, and others.

Earlier, Governor-elect, Malam Abba Yusuf, expressed dismay over the debt profile left for the incoming administration.

ADVERTISEMENT

” We will carefully study the reports and come out with our position on the debt and other matters.

I am surprised that the outgoing governor is not around to hand over to me as a democratically elected governor which has been the tradition.

However, we will carefully study the reports and come out with our positions.

He called on the people of the state to pray for the success of the incoming administration to ensure it met the expectation of the governed through good democratic governance.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Tinubu was destined to lead Nigeria, says Omo-Agege

Tinubu was destined to lead Nigeria, says Omo-Agege

FULL TEXT: Inaugural speech of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu

FULL TEXT: Inaugural speech of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State sworn-in for a 2nd term of office

Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State sworn-in for a 2nd term of office

We will revisit naira redesign policy, says Tinubu

We will revisit naira redesign policy, says Tinubu

BREAKING: No more fuel subsidy - President Tinubu

BREAKING: No more fuel subsidy - President Tinubu

Tinubu promises to make electricity affordable for Nigerians

Tinubu promises to make electricity affordable for Nigerians

5 problems Nigerians expect Tinubu to solve in the first 100 days

5 problems Nigerians expect Tinubu to solve in the first 100 days

Why I conceded to Buhari - Jonathan

Why I conceded to Buhari - Jonathan

Badagry residents task Tinubu’s administration on security, electricity

Badagry residents task Tinubu’s administration on security, electricity

Pulse Sports

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

President-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and VP-elect Kashim Shettima. [Twitter/@Arewa_Source]

Victory for Tinubu, Shettima as Court rejects PDP's call for disqualification

The governor of Ogun State Dapo Abiodun and his predecessor, Ibikunle Amosun. [Premium Times]

Abiodun blames Amosun for relocation of Dangote refinery from Ogun to Lagos

Atiku Abubakar, Kashim Shettima, and Aliko Dangote have all received the GCON Award. What do all 3 have in common?

20 other Nigerians who received the GCON Award

The President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

Court fines ex-presidential candidate ₦40m for seeking to stop Tinubu’s inauguration