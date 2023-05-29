Kano governor-elect, Abba to inherit ₦241bn debts from Ganduje
Ganduje said that his administration had collected ₦1.2 trillion in the last eight years and spent the amount, leaving behind a total of about ₦241 billion debt, made up of loans, contractual obligations, and others.
The event took place at the Government House, Kano.
Earlier, Governor-elect, Malam Abba Yusuf, expressed dismay over the debt profile left for the incoming administration.
” We will carefully study the reports and come out with our position on the debt and other matters.
I am surprised that the outgoing governor is not around to hand over to me as a democratically elected governor which has been the tradition.
However, we will carefully study the reports and come out with our positions.
He called on the people of the state to pray for the success of the incoming administration to ensure it met the expectation of the governed through good democratic governance.
