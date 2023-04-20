The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Kano APC recommends Jibril for Senate President

News Agency Of Nigeria

Abbas said that APC performed well in Kano State in the presidential poll.

Senator Barau Jibrin ( Guardian)
Senator Barau Jibrin ( Guardian)

Recommended articles

APC Chairman in Kano State, Alhaji Abdullahi Abbas, made the call while speaking with news men in Kano.

Abbas said that APC performed well in Kano State in the presidential poll.

He implored the party leadership to reward hard working Jibril with the Senate president, pointing out that he was the most qualified person to lead the senate in the 10th National Assembly.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kano State, according to Abbas, has done marvelously well in making APC to win both at the centre and in the state.

He explained that Jibril was pivotal to many of the top political positions Kano State secured at the centre.

Abbas hinted that as a result of Jibrinl’s influence no other party had made in-road in Kano North were Jibril hailed from.

“Significantly, Kano State gave APC tremendous victory in 2015, 2019 and now 2023 elections, with the state producing the highest votes across the federation.

“In spite of our victories, we have never requested for any serious position at the centre.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This is time to reward a hard working member who had contributed immensely to the growth of our party by supporting the Sen. Barau Jibril to lead the 10th senate.

The chairman appealed to the national leadership of APC, the president-elect and senators-elect to overwhelmingly support Jibril to emerge the next senate president.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

House of Reps invite Malami, Ahmed over $200M whistleblower consultancy fees

House of Reps invite Malami, Ahmed over $200M whistleblower consultancy fees

Benue government accuses Buhari government of endorsing Fulani militia killings

Benue government accuses Buhari government of endorsing Fulani militia killings

Zelensky congratulates Tinubu, invites him to visit war-torn Ukraine

Zelensky congratulates Tinubu, invites him to visit war-torn Ukraine

INEC to Binani: You have no evidence we secretly worked with Fintiri

INEC to Binani: You have no evidence we secretly worked with Fintiri

Pop Culture Meets Politics: Fintiri's references Burna Boy's song in victory tweet

Pop Culture Meets Politics: Fintiri's references Burna Boy's song in victory tweet

Lai Mohammed justifies FG’s treason allegation against Peter Obi

Lai Mohammed justifies FG’s treason allegation against Peter Obi

Kano APC recommends Jibril for Senate President

Kano APC recommends Jibril for Senate President

Iwuanyanwu emerges as new Ohaneze Ndigbo President-General

Iwuanyanwu emerges as new Ohaneze Ndigbo President-General

Fact-Check the Fiction: Misinformation plagues Nigeria's presidential election

Fact-Check the Fiction: Misinformation plagues Nigeria's presidential election

Pulse Sports

Guardiola urges Man City to 'punish' Bayern in return leg

Guardiola urges Man City to 'punish' Bayern in return leg

Jose Mourinho emerging favourite for PSG job

Jose Mourinho emerging favourite for PSG job

Ancelotti confirms injury to key player during Chelsea win

Ancelotti confirms injury to key player during Chelsea win

Spalletti blames refereeing decisions for Milan defeat

Spalletti blames refereeing decisions for Milan defeat

5 UCL records Osimhen could reach against AC Milan

5 UCL records Osimhen could reach against AC Milan

Draymond stomps on Sabonis as Kings stun Warriors in Game 2

Draymond stomps on Sabonis as Kings stun Warriors in Game 2

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Sinatu Ojikutu served as a deputy governor of Lagos State from 1992 to 1993. She was deputy governor to Michael Otedola. (Guardian)

I will renounce my citizenship before Tinubu’s inauguration  —  Ex-Lagos deputy gov

Tinubu and Obi

You have no right to contest my victory, Tinubu replies Obi at tribunal

Aisha Binani

Mayhem in Adamawa as REC illegally declares Binani governor-elect

Governor Yahaya Bello and his preferred successor, Usman Ododo.

Bello unveils candidate as Deputy, 7 others withdraw from Kogi guber race