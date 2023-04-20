Kano APC recommends Jibril for Senate President

APC Chairman in Kano State, Alhaji Abdullahi Abbas, made the call while speaking with news men in Kano.

Abbas said that APC performed well in Kano State in the presidential poll.

He implored the party leadership to reward hard working Jibril with the Senate president, pointing out that he was the most qualified person to lead the senate in the 10th National Assembly.

Kano State, according to Abbas, has done marvelously well in making APC to win both at the centre and in the state.

He explained that Jibril was pivotal to many of the top political positions Kano State secured at the centre.

Abbas hinted that as a result of Jibrinl’s influence no other party had made in-road in Kano North were Jibril hailed from.

“Significantly, Kano State gave APC tremendous victory in 2015, 2019 and now 2023 elections, with the state producing the highest votes across the federation.

“In spite of our victories, we have never requested for any serious position at the centre.

“This is time to reward a hard working member who had contributed immensely to the growth of our party by supporting the Sen. Barau Jibril to lead the 10th senate.