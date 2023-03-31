Kano State Governor-elect, Abba Kabir Yusuf, issued a stern warning to individuals, groups, and organisations undertaking construction on public places to immediately halt their activities.
Kano: Abba Yusuf halts all construction activities on public buildings
bba Kabir Yusuf has issued a stern warning to individuals, groups, undertaking construction on public places, ordering them to immediately halt their activities.
Recommended articles
The directive was issued through his Chief Press Secretary, Sunusi Bature Dawakin Tofa.
In a public advisory statement, on Friday, March 31, 2023, Yusuf ordered the discontinuance of demolition on all existing buildings belonging to the government and people of Kano state. He emphasised that the advisory was issued in the public's interest.
“The Kano State Governor-elect, His Excellency, Engr. Abba Kabir Yusuf, has directed that this Public Advisory be issued to all individuals, groups, and other organisations that have ongoing construction in public places," said Tofa.
He further stated, "You are advised to discontinue any construction work on public land within and around the following: All schools in the State, all religious and cultural sites in the State, all hospitals in the State, all graveyards in the State, and along the city walls of Kano.
"You are also advised to discontinue the demolition of, and the construction on, all existing public buildings belonging to the government and people of Kano State."
The New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) chieftain added that the advisory was issued to ensure that public spaces are protected and preserved for the benefit of all citizens.
Why this matters: The governor-elect is set to assume office on May 29, and this directive could be one of his first official acts as governor.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng