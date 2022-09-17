Kachikwu: ADC expels Presidential candidate over anti-party activities

How it happened: The presidential flag-bearer was expelled alongside seven other members of the party after a seven-man disciplinary committee set up by the party to investigate allegations against them pronounced them guilty.

This decision was contained in a statement issued by the National Chairman of the party, Ralph Nwosu, on Saturday, September 17, 2022.

Nwosu disclosed that the National Working committee of the party met on the 16th of September to review the report of the Panel and decided to oust the erring members over their transgressions.

Kachikwu had reportedly supported the call for the resignation of Nwosu as the party's Chairman having held the position for 17 years.

Nwosu's word: "The seven-man Disciplinary Panel set up by the African Democratic Congress, ADC to look into the allegations of gross misconduct, antiparty activities and gross violations of the Party's constitution amongst others leveled against Mr. Dumebi Kachikwu and others, sat on the 8th, 9th, 10th, 12th, 13th and 14th of September respectively and submitted its report formally to the leadership of the party on the 15 of September 2022.

The Panel found Mr. Dumebi Kachikwu and others guilty of the allegation leveled against them, subsequently in accordance with article 15 of the party's constitution recommended that Mr.Dumebi Kachikwu & others be expelled from the party.

The NW met on the 16 of September 2022 to deliberate on the report and accepted the report of the Panel with modification.

“Consequently, the following individuals are hereby expelled from the Party: Dumebi Kachikwu, Kingsley Oggah, Bello Isiyaka, Kabiru Hussain, Kennedy Odion, Musa Hassan, Clement Ehiator and Alaka Godwin William.

With this development, the party has taken strategic steps to clean its stable and determined to move into reckoning across the country. NWC urged all the candidates and members to focus on the 2023 general election, while rededicating themselves to the ideals of the party."