Julius Abure sacked as court affirms Apapa as LP National Chairman

Bayo Wahab

The court asks INEC to immediately recognise and publish the names of all the governorship candidates produced by the Apapa-led National Working Committee.

Lamidi Apapa. [Tribune]
The court also ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to immediately recognise and publish the names of all the governorship candidates produced by the Apapa-led National Working Committee in Imo, Bayelsa, and Kogi states ahead of the upcoming governorship election in the states.

The court dismissed the gubernatorial candidature of Senator Athan Achonu of Imo state, and others produced by the Abure-led LP faction.

Details later…

Bayo Wahab

