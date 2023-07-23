ADVERTISEMENT
You've failed to prove Tinubu rigged, APC slams Atiku over judiciary row

News Agency Of Nigeria

The APC said the former vice-president has failed to make out a credible case to justify his bogus claim that he won the last presidential election.

Atiku Abubakar has been dragged to court over his citizenship. (Daily Trust)
Felix Morka, the APC National Publicity Secretary in a statement on Saturday in Abuja, said Abubakar and his party offered no evidence to support their allegations that the February 25 presidential election was characterised by irregularities.

“Our attention has been drawn to a press statement by a media aide to Atiku Abubakar, Presidential Candidate of the PDP.

“The statement alleges that the APC and its government are engaged in a plot to intimidate members of the judiciary towards unduly influencing the outcome of pending cases before the court.

“Atiku Abubakar and his minions offered no evidence to support their wild, hollow and mischievous allegations.

“Quite frankly, there is nothing in Abubakar’s statement, that is worth a reaction from the APC,” Morka said.

He added that the statement lacked substance and cogency, saying its only imaginable purpose is a childish attempt to float an alibi to deflect the shame of a highly probable defeat in court.

This, he added, was after the former vice-president had failed to make out a credible case to justify his bogus claim that he won the last presidential election.

“President Bola Tinubu and our party won the election convincingly. We have full faith and confidence in our courts to dispense electoral justice in accordance with our Constitution and all applicable laws,” Morka stressed.

