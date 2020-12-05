Jonathan said this on Friday, December 4, 2020, while addressing reporters in Abuja.

There have been reports that the ex-president is being persuaded to contest for president in 2023 at the end of President Muhammadu Buhari’s two terms.

It will be recalled that some governors of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) recently visited Jonathan at his Abuja residence.

The governors, who held a private meeting with the ex-president were reported to have visited him in commemoration of his 63rd birthday.

But while speaking to reporters, who asked him questions regarding the 2023 general elections on Friday, Jonathan said there are still other issues to focus on ahead of the next election.

When asked if he would join the presidential race in 2023, he said, “It is too early to talk about that.”

The former president also spoke about the spate of insecurity in Nigeria and called for support for the federal government and the security agencies to overcome the challenges.

He further said Nigeria is not the only country affected by insecurity, adding that he had his challenges to deal with while in office.