Jigawa PDP rejects governorship election results of 5 LGAs

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has rejected the results of the governorship election in five local government areas of Jigawa.

The PDP agent at the State Collection Centre, Aminu Abubakar, announced the rejection of the results on Sunday.

The results had been presented to the Returning Officer, Prof. Zaiyan Umar of Federal University, Birnin Kebbi by the local government collation officers.

The local government areas are Kazaure, Yankwashi, Birnin Kudu, Gwaram and Dutse.

Abubakar accused INEC of “unjustified” cancellation of more than 22 polling units results in Birnin Kudu LGA alone, where the PDP candidate came from.

He also argued that the results were characterised by “a lot of abnormalities” in the five LGAs and called on the returning officer to declare the election in those areas inconclusive.

The PDP agent alleged that the abnormalities committed in those areas were deliberate, because the areas were stronghold of the party.

In his reaction, the All Progressives Congress (APC) agent, Dr Abdullahi Kainuwa, dismissed the objection raised by the PDP.

He said that there were rules and procedures provided by the Electoral Act for tackling such issues which PDP ought to have followed when collation was concluded.

Kainuwa said that it was very clear that the PDP was fretting having realised that it had lost the governorship election.

Responding, the returning officer said all the issues raised by the PDP agent will be given attention immediately after the full collation of the governorship election results.



