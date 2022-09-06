RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Jigawa flood: Bola Tinubu donates ₦50 million to victims

Ima Elijah

Hundreds of people were displaced after heavy rains caused flooding in communities across the state...

APC national leader, Bola Ahmed Tinubu dismissed Atiku's chances of becoming the next president of Nigeria and has been cautioned for it.
APC national leader, Bola Ahmed Tinubu dismissed Atiku's chances of becoming the next president of Nigeria and has been cautioned for it.

Recommended articles

He announced the donation during paid a courtesy call on Jigawa Governor Muhammadu Badaru Abubakar in Dutse, at the Government House.

Tinubu said: “I’m here to commiserate with the government and people of the State especially the victims and those who lost their loved ones and belongings to the disaster.

”The flood disaster is an act of God Almighty. This token is just to relieve the victims not compensate them.

“When we heard about the disaster and the level of damages, we made it necessary to come personally to commiserate with our brothers and sisters and identify with ourselves and show our concerns, togetherness and brotherhood.”

Responding, Abubakar thanked the presidential candidate for the visit and donation.

Opposition response: On the flip side, The governorship candidate of the People Democratic Party (PDP) in Jigawa State on Tuesday, September 06, 2022, attacked Governor Badaru for allegedly abandoning flood victims in the state.

The candidate, Mustapha Lamido, said the governor should visit the affected communities and sympathize with the victims instead of sending messages.

About the Jigawa flood: hundreds of people were displaced after heavy rains caused flooding in communities across the state.

The most affected areas were Dutse, Hadejia, and Ringim emirates with many communities and bridges submerged by the flood.

Hundreds of people including women and children and their livestock are taking refuge at relatively safer places in communities across the state.

Many residents have lamented the alleged nonchalant attitude of the governor who seldom visits affected areas.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Jigawa flood: Bola Tinubu donates ₦50 million to victims

Jigawa flood: Bola Tinubu donates ₦50 million to victims

No federal project in Rivers since 1999 – Gov Wike

No federal project in Rivers since 1999 – Gov Wike

Don't panic over my safety - Nyesom Wike urges supporters

Don't panic over my safety - Nyesom Wike urges supporters

Atiku disowns diaspora groups raising funds for his campaign

Atiku disowns diaspora groups raising funds for his campaign

Buhari sets up committee to look into ASUU’s demands

Buhari sets up committee to look into ASUU’s demands

ASUU strike: State universities may lose some benefits – stakeholders

ASUU strike: State universities may lose some benefits – stakeholders

Edo first female speaker dumps APC

Edo first female speaker dumps APC

Festus Keyamo opens up about dragging Tinubu to court

Festus Keyamo opens up about dragging Tinubu to court

ASUU strike: We’ve done all we can – FG

ASUU strike: We’ve done all we can – FG

Trending

Aisha Yesufu's iconic photo of the EndSARS protests in Nigeria (Premium Times)

My number one job is to criticise Peter Obi - Aisha Yesufu

Obi, Tinubu, Atiku. [PM News]

How Peter Obi, Atiku, Kwankwaso are helping Tinubu win elections– Garba

Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi. [Vanguard]

Peter Obi risks disqualification over Labour Party crisis in Lagos

Peter Obi. [Vanguard]

Tinubu group asks INEC to disqualify Obi over $150m diaspora funding