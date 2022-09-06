Jigawa flood: Bola Tinubu donates ₦50 million to victims

He announced the donation during paid a courtesy call on Jigawa Governor Muhammadu Badaru Abubakar in Dutse, at the Government House.

Tinubu said: “I’m here to commiserate with the government and people of the State especially the victims and those who lost their loved ones and belongings to the disaster.

”The flood disaster is an act of God Almighty. This token is just to relieve the victims not compensate them.

“When we heard about the disaster and the level of damages, we made it necessary to come personally to commiserate with our brothers and sisters and identify with ourselves and show our concerns, togetherness and brotherhood.”

Responding, Abubakar thanked the presidential candidate for the visit and donation.

Opposition response: On the flip side, The governorship candidate of the People Democratic Party (PDP) in Jigawa State on Tuesday, September 06, 2022, attacked Governor Badaru for allegedly abandoning flood victims in the state.

The candidate, Mustapha Lamido, said the governor should visit the affected communities and sympathize with the victims instead of sending messages.

About the Jigawa flood: hundreds of people were displaced after heavy rains caused flooding in communities across the state.

The most affected areas were Dutse, Hadejia, and Ringim emirates with many communities and bridges submerged by the flood.

Hundreds of people including women and children and their livestock are taking refuge at relatively safer places in communities across the state.