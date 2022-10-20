RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Jandor says he’s not surprised by Wike’s endorsement of Sanwo-Olu

Bayo Wahab

Jandor says he didn’t do anything against Wike to warrant such treatment.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State and his rival, Olajide Adediran better known as Jandor. (Independent)
Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State and his rival, Olajide Adediran better known as Jandor. (Independent)

How did it happen: During his visit to Lagos on Tuesday, October 18, 2022, Wike, PDP chieftain shunned the governorship candidate of his party and endorsed Sanwo-Olu.

The governor said he endorsed the Lagos State governor because he is a performer.

Reaction: In his reaction to the development, Jandor while speaking on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Wednesday, October 19, 2022, said he was not surprised by Wike’s action.

He said, “Nobody will express shock about what happened yesterday except you are not in this country.”

“Nobody expects that a party man, a national leader will do that for any reason at all, but it has happened and there is nothing we can do about it,” he said.

“My worry is this, he should be our role model at his level, as a governor, your office should come with a symbol of decorum.”

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State endorsed his Lagos counterpart, Babajide Sanwo-Olu for second term (Vanguard)
Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State endorsed his Lagos counterpart, Babajide Sanwo-Olu for second term (Vanguard)

The PDP governorship candidate said he didn’t do anything against Wike to warrant such treatment.

Jandor tackles Sanwo-Olu: He also said Sanwo-Olu has failed the people of Lagos State, adding that the governor has not commissioned any project since 2019.

“This Governor Wike that came to Lagos saying somebody has performed, let me ask him, ‘How many times has this Governor invited him to come to Lagos to commission any project the way he (Wike) is commissioning up and down?’, Jandor asked.

So, for four years of governing, he (Sanwo-Olu) has never commissioned any project. In Ambode’s years, you saw Abule Egba Flyover, Ajah Flyover, Airport International Road, and the bypass. But this government has nothing to show.”

Jandor speaks about his popularity: The PDP guber candidate also maintained that he has more followers in the Labour Party (LP) than the party’s governorship candidate in Lagos, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour.

He said if there were to be an election in the LP today, he would beat Rhodes-Vivour.

Jandor stressed that the forthcoming election will be about candidates and not parties.

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is a news reporter at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in Special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

