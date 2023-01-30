Jandor promises to convert Lagos ‘Area Boys’ into positive tools if elected

The governorship candidate while speaking during ThePlatform debate for Lagos governorship candidates on Sunday, January 29, 2023, said this would improve security in the state.

“I have said it over and over again; I can convert them (area boys) to be tools but a positive one for that matter, especially the ones we handed our motor parks to in the name of garage. You will observe that whenever there is traffic in that corridor you will see people going to rob our people within that corridor.

“So, I will say to whomever is in charge of that garage that the day I see anybody robbing people in this corridor that is the day I am going to take the garage away from you. You will see that they will sit up because they are making money in that garage, they wouldn’t want to lose that. That is one tool we can convert them to,” Jandor said.

Jandor also promised to introduce what he called intelligentsia community policing, which according to him would enable his government to get information from people from every corner of the state.