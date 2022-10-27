RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Jandor is an apprentice, he'll graduate after election - Sanwo-Olu's aide

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Governor's aide said Jandor is an apprentice politician and will complete his learning after the 2023 election.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State and his rival, Olajide Adediran better known as Jandor. (Independent)
Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State and his rival, Olajide Adediran better known as Jandor. (Independent)

Read Also

How it happened: Akosile said Jandor's candidature is an "insult" to electorates in the state, adding that he was contesting to learn and test the water of politics.

The Governor's aide made the remark while reacting to comments made by the PDP candidate that he would floor Sanwo-Olu and his "Godfathers" during next year's election.

Akosile argued that Jandor's dream of upsetting the apple cart can be best described as a wishful thinking of an “apprentice candidate and politician.

Recall that, while appearing on Arise TV’s 'The Morning Show' in October, Adediran had boasted that he would defeat the incumbent governor and his godfathers come 2023.

Jandor's comment was in reaction to the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike’s endorsement of Sanwo-Olu’s second term bid, which he (Jandor) described as inconsequential.

Jandor's word: Wike’s unrepentant and irreversible way of life. Wike is Wike, everybody knows. And where you have no expectations, there will be no disappointment. That, I will consider inconsequential. But what worries me is the desperation of this government, doing everything to garner support that is not there.

“Somebody (Wike) who with all his might within the PDP, who did not support me during the primary, could stop me then. How will he decide if I will govern Lagos or not; that’s for Lagosians to decide.

“I will defeat Sanwo-Olu and everybody supporting him — home and abroad — all his godfathers put together.”

Akosile fires back: Reacting to the PDP candidate's comments, Akosile told The Punch that Jandor was free to nurture a wishful thinking, adding that he's in “training school” and will graduate after next year’s election.

Aksoile's word:Simply put, it (Jandor’s comment) is wishful thinking as far as I am concerned and that statement is an insult on Lagos electorates. Don’t forget he is a politician, but an apprentice candidate and politician.

“He will understand the game and learn better after the 2023 elections. He (Jandor) is in (political) training school and I wouldn’t want to join issues with him because I understand he is still learning the ropes.

“He is an apprentice candidate and when he is mature we can talk extensively about his chances of defeating Sanwo-Olu. But I believe he will learn during next year’s elections and graduate and if not, he will have to wait till the next election cycle in 2027.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Jandor is an apprentice, he'll graduate after election - Sanwo-Olu's aide

Jandor is an apprentice, he'll graduate after election - Sanwo-Olu's aide

Fuel scarcity not an excuse to cause traffic - LASTMA cautions motorists

Fuel scarcity not an excuse to cause traffic - LASTMA cautions motorists

EFCC boss hails CBN’s move to clampdown on currency hoarders

EFCC boss hails CBN’s move to clampdown on currency hoarders

Labour Party releases updated presidential campaign list for 2023 poll

Labour Party releases updated presidential campaign list for 2023 poll

PDP denies appointing Bamaiyi as Presidential Campaign DG

PDP denies appointing Bamaiyi as Presidential Campaign DG

Putin says Ukraine has lost its sovereignty to the U.S.

Putin says Ukraine has lost its sovereignty to the U.S.

We have firm handle of security- Lai Mohammed downplays U.S. terror alert

We have firm handle of security- Lai Mohammed downplays U.S. terror alert

Atiku apologised to me on WhatsApp, but he must make it public - Ortom

Atiku apologised to me on WhatsApp, but he must make it public - Ortom

Dettol, FG commemorate 2022 Global Handwashing Day, emphasise relevance of hand hygiene

Dettol, FG commemorate 2022 Global Handwashing Day, emphasise relevance of hand hygiene

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

Plateau lawmaker dumps PDP for Labour Party.

Suspended Labour Party Youth Leader urges Buhari, EFCC to intervene

Peter Obi, the Presidential candidate of the Labour Party. [Vanguard]

Here's why Peter Obi believes fuel subsidy is an organised crime in Nigeria

APC Presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

Labour Party, PDP tear Tinubu's manifesto apart

El Rufai and Peter Obi

Court document shows Peter Obi not to blame for El-Rufai’s arrest