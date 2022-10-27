Jandor is an apprentice, he'll graduate after election - Sanwo-Olu's aide

How it happened: Akosile said Jandor's candidature is an "insult" to electorates in the state, adding that he was contesting to learn and test the water of politics.

The Governor's aide made the remark while reacting to comments made by the PDP candidate that he would floor Sanwo-Olu and his "Godfathers" during next year's election.

Akosile argued that Jandor's dream of upsetting the apple cart can be best described as a wishful thinking of an “apprentice candidate and politician.”

Recall that, while appearing on Arise TV’s 'The Morning Show' in October, Adediran had boasted that he would defeat the incumbent governor and his godfathers come 2023.

Jandor's comment was in reaction to the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike’s endorsement of Sanwo-Olu’s second term bid, which he (Jandor) described as inconsequential.

Jandor's word: “Wike’s unrepentant and irreversible way of life. Wike is Wike, everybody knows. And where you have no expectations, there will be no disappointment. That, I will consider inconsequential. But what worries me is the desperation of this government, doing everything to garner support that is not there.

“Somebody (Wike) who with all his might within the PDP, who did not support me during the primary, could stop me then. How will he decide if I will govern Lagos or not; that’s for Lagosians to decide.

“I will defeat Sanwo-Olu and everybody supporting him — home and abroad — all his godfathers put together.”

Akosile fires back: Reacting to the PDP candidate's comments, Akosile told The Punch that Jandor was free to nurture a wishful thinking, adding that he's in “training school” and will graduate after next year’s election.

Aksoile's word: “Simply put, it (Jandor’s comment) is wishful thinking as far as I am concerned and that statement is an insult on Lagos electorates. Don’t forget he is a politician, but an apprentice candidate and politician.

“He will understand the game and learn better after the 2023 elections. He (Jandor) is in (political) training school and I wouldn’t want to join issues with him because I understand he is still learning the ropes.