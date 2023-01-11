Jandor accuses Tinubu of converting state property on live Televisison

What Jandor said: Jandor during a TV interview session, accused Tinubu of converting a Lagos State-owned land for use as his private property.

The accusation: Specifically, Jandor alleged that Tinubu converted the land meant for Lagos State Polytechnic (LASPOTECH) to a Television Continental (TVC); the very channel on which he was being interviewed.

He said: “Where we’re sitting right now, these TVC premises use to be Lagos State Polytechnic (LASPOTECH).”

“Even if you tidy up everything so legal for you to sell it to yourself, is it morally right?”

Jandor implicates Lagos State Government: He accused the Lagos State government of complicity in the matter and questioned how a public property could be converted to private use.

Speaking further, the PDP candidate queried the morality behind such an action even if the legal works were done to transfer ownership.

Jandor made the accusation while speaking during the TVC breakfast program, 'Your View'.

Ownership of TVC: In a Twitter Space organised by Bola Ahmed Tinubu campaign organisation on Sunday, September 11, 2022, Festus Keyamo, who is the spokesman for the body, said the former Lagos governor owns the media outfit.