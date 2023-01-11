ADVERTISEMENT
Jandor accuses Tinubu of converting state property on live Televisison

Jandor made the accusation while speaking on TVC; a media house owned by Tinubu...

The Convener of the Lagos for Lagos movement, Abdul Azeez, Olajide Adediran popularly known as Jandor.
The Convener of the Lagos for Lagos movement, Abdul Azeez, Olajide Adediran popularly known as Jandor.

The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos State, Abdul-Azeez Adediran a.k.a Jandor has accused the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu of converting government asset to personal use.

What Jandor said: Jandor during a TV interview session, accused Tinubu of converting a Lagos State-owned land for use as his private property.

The accusation: Specifically, Jandor alleged that Tinubu converted the land meant for Lagos State Polytechnic (LASPOTECH) to a Television Continental (TVC); the very channel on which he was being interviewed.

He said: “Where we’re sitting right now, these TVC premises use to be Lagos State Polytechnic (LASPOTECH).”

“Even if you tidy up everything so legal for you to sell it to yourself, is it morally right?”

Jandor implicates Lagos State Government: He accused the Lagos State government of complicity in the matter and questioned how a public property could be converted to private use.

Speaking further, the PDP candidate queried the morality behind such an action even if the legal works were done to transfer ownership.

Jandor made the accusation while speaking during the TVC breakfast program, 'Your View'.

Ownership of TVC: In a Twitter Space organised by Bola Ahmed Tinubu campaign organisation on Sunday, September 11, 2022, Festus Keyamo, who is the spokesman for the body, said the former Lagos governor owns the media outfit.

As revealed by Keyamo, Tinubu started the media company ever before Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), got the license to open a private station in Adamawa.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.
Jandor accuses Tinubu of converting state property on live Televisison

BREAKING: Senator Elisha Abbo breaks silence on sack from election

Eno Umo: Arrest warrant out for PDP governorship candidate in AkwaIbom [PIC]

SDP to form alliance with Tinubu

FG begins 2022 mini-bid round – NUPRC

Osun’s Gov. Adeleke inaugurates ad-hoc committee to review establishment of Ilesa varsity

2023: BVAS, solution to election rigging – PDP

Oyo workers’ welfare will be top priority if elected – Adelabu

Peter Obi’s Labour Party is more corrupt than PDP and APC — Prof Imumolen

