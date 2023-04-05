Izunaso meets Buhari over his senate presidency ambition

He told newsmen after the meeting that there was the need to zone the Senate Presidency to the Southeast geopolitical zone.

Izunaso said he is most suited for the position as he remains the highest ranking senator from the Southeast.

“We are waiting for the party to zone the position to us. It is only fair and natural that the position be zoned to the Southeast.

“Since, I’m the oldest senator from both the Southeast and South-South, it is obvious that I am vying.

“There is no senator today in APC of Southeast or South-South extraction that did not meet me in the Senate. The Senate is an institution that believes in ranking.

“I was in the House of Representatives before. I have been in the party for five good years.

“I ran the party as National Organising Secretary, which saw us to victory in 2015 and in 2019. I think we have paid our dues,’’ he said.

Izunaso is the third aspirant to the seat that had visited President Buhari in recent times.

