Momodu alleges Wike’s plot in PDP crisis, eyes Tinubu’s 2027 exit

According to Momodu, the group's intentions are aimed at influencing the 2027 presidential race.

Speaking on Channels Television's Politics Today, Momodu asserted, "Truth is constant; they have never hidden their mission in the ongoing struggle in the PDP."

He suggested that Wike's faction within the PDP hopes President Bola Tinubu will not seek re-election, positioning themselves to use the PDP as a platform to contest the presidency.

"They're hoping that somewhere along the line, Tinubu will not run in 2027, and then they'll hold PDP down and use it because they know APC will never give them their platform," he remarked.

Despite his ministerial role in Tinubu's APC-led administration, Wike has publicly committed to remaining within the PDP.

Momodu, however, claims Wike's loyalty lies with his own aspirations rather than party unity.

"Everybody knows. Even members of the APC, they know that these guys are playing games," he said, suggesting that both APC and PDP insiders are aware of Wike's tactics.