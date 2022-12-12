It’s an insult for another Northerner to succeed Buhari, Wike subs Atiku

Wike spoke at St. Paul’s Anglican Church in Port Harcourt, the state capital, on Sunday, December 11, 2022, as contained in a statement by his media aide, Kelvin Ebiri.

What Wike said: Wike said it was an insult for another Northerner to emerge as the country’s leader after President Muhammadu Buhari.

He said those agitating for narratives are insulting the sensibility of Nigerians, adding that they do not promote national unity.

According to Wike: “You play on people’s intelligence; you say Nigeria is not ripe for muslim-muslim ticket, I agree. But Nigeria is ripe for presidency to remain in one zone? I mean, just look at the insult. You blow hot and cold.”

The governor said the North would be cheating other regions by producing Buhari’s successor in 2023.

“Most of you just sit there; you don’t ask yourselves questions. Somebody continues to sell these kinds of cheap ideas. You don’t ask the person, I agree with what you are saying, but look at what we are saying here.

“Your party wants the presidency to go to the same zone where President Muhammadu Buhari is coming from. Who is cheating who?”

The PDP Crisis: Wike, a strong member of the Southern Governor's Forum, has faithfully upheld the southern presidency agenda, even to the detriment of his party. With Atiku Abubakar (a northerner), emerging the PDP presidential flag bearer, Wike has called for a balance in the party by asking that its national chairman (who is also a northerner) step down.

Meanwhile: Later that Sunday, Atiku Abubakar; and his running mate, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, participated at the People’s Townhall, a brainchild of Channels Television.

They discussed their plans on economy, security, education, health, amongst others.