Abure said the party started chasing the Anambra State former Governor while he was still in the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

“We discovered that Mr. Obi was the best and that the PDP will not give him the opportunity to fly their party flag at the Presidential elections, so we went for him.

“He refused to listen to us and was also sceptical about the Labour Party. He also wanted to be sure that the Labour Party is not the money bag party just like the PDP and for months he studied the party before accepting to join us”, Abure said.

Represented by the Labour Party National Vice Chairman, North-Central zone, Comrade Shisha Adi, at the Party’s One Day Mobilization and Sensitization Meeting held in Jos the Plateau State capital, Abure said the coming of Obi to the party has sparked a revolution for change in the country.

“Nigeria is in dire need of change, not like the type promised by the current administration. The country has never witnessed the type of insecurity, hunger, killings, religious and ethnic divide as it is today.

“University students are out of school for months and the government is only concerned with playing politics in 2023. They spent N100 million in picking nomination forms and billions of dollars during their primary election, yet they say no money to address the ASUU problem.

“We cannot continue like this and that was why we went for Mr. Obi who has been tested as a governor and has a good track record of performance and zero tolerance for corruption”, he said.