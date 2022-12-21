It is not easy working with Aisha Yesufu – Peter Obi explains

Obi said this during an interactive section with students in Calabar, Cross River State.

Aisha Yesufu on the Obi's train: Yesufu is an open supporter of the Labour Party candidate and has attended several campaigns with the former Anambra State governor since he kicked off his rally in October.

Yesufu endorsed Obi in June with a tweet: “We need a President and not an emperor and the only person that is going to be “OBEDIENT” or “OBIDIENT” is Peter Obi! Desperation must not make you forfeit your rights! The #OfficeOfTheCitizen remains the highest office in the land!”

What Obi said: “It is not easy working with people like Aisha, instead of calling you “Your Excellency” they will be arguing with you but that is what is needed in Nigeria,” Obi said.

Peter Obi speaks on Education: Also, speaking to the students at the town-hall meeting, Obi harped on the importance of education.

“Don’t ever call education a scam. It is an investment you should be proud of,” he said.

What Obi's campaign manifesto says about Education: Revamping the education system through a well-designed private corporation participation funding if elected president in 2023, as contained in the manifesto of Peter Obi (PO), presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) is eliciting confidence among stakeholders in the education sector, BusinessDay findings show.