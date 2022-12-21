ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

It is not easy working with Aisha Yesufu – Peter Obi explains

Ima Elijah

Yesufu is an open supporter of the Labour Party candidate and has attended several campaigns...

Peter Obi
Peter Obi

Peter Obi, the presidential flag-bearer of the Labour Party for the 2023 election, on Wednesday said that it is not easy working with persons like socio-political Aisha Yesufu, because “instead of calling you ‘Your Excellency’, they will be arguing with you”.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Obi said this during an interactive section with students in Calabar, Cross River State.

Aisha Yesufu on the Obi's train: Yesufu is an open supporter of the Labour Party candidate and has attended several campaigns with the former Anambra State governor since he kicked off his rally in October.

Yesufu endorsed Obi in June with a tweet: “We need a President and not an emperor and the only person that is going to be “OBEDIENT” or “OBIDIENT” is Peter Obi! Desperation must not make you forfeit your rights! The #OfficeOfTheCitizen remains the highest office in the land!”

What Obi said: “It is not easy working with people like Aisha, instead of calling you “Your Excellency” they will be arguing with you but that is what is needed in Nigeria,” Obi said.

Peter Obi speaks on Education: Also, speaking to the students at the town-hall meeting, Obi harped on the importance of education.

Don’t ever call education a scam. It is an investment you should be proud of,” he said.

What Obi's campaign manifesto says about Education: Revamping the education system through a well-designed private corporation participation funding if elected president in 2023, as contained in the manifesto of Peter Obi (PO), presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) is eliciting confidence among stakeholders in the education sector, BusinessDay findings show.

Obi had in his manifesto tagged, ‘Our Pact with Nigerians’ stated that his government would if elected approach the revamping of the education system by introducing private sector participation in education funding.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Politicians buying PVCs are wasting money – INEC

Politicians buying PVCs are wasting money – INEC

It is not easy working with Aisha Yesufu – Peter Obi explains

It is not easy working with Aisha Yesufu – Peter Obi explains

Why Northern APC governors decided to support Tinubu – El-Rufai

Why Northern APC governors decided to support Tinubu – El-Rufai

BAT wins award for contributing to Nigeria, West Africa’s non-oil exports

BAT wins award for contributing to Nigeria, West Africa’s non-oil exports

Speaker of Taraba House of Assembly resigns

Speaker of Taraba House of Assembly resigns

Again, London Criminal Court denies Ekweremadu bail

Again, London Criminal Court denies Ekweremadu bail

INEC needs 100,000 vehicles, 4,200 boats for 2023 elections

INEC needs 100,000 vehicles, 4,200 boats for 2023 elections

Okupe steps down as Peter Obi's campaign DG

Okupe steps down as Peter Obi's campaign DG

Tinubu’s campaign DG tells Okupe to resign honourably from Obi’s campaign

Tinubu’s campaign DG tells Okupe to resign honourably from Obi’s campaign

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Pulse Picks: The 5 biggest political losers in 2022.

Pulse Picks: The 5 biggest political losers in 2022

Atiku Abubakar has been dragged to court over his citizenship. (Daily Trust)

Igbo presidency: You dont understand your promise – APC to Atiku

APC Presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

APC kicks as 15-year-old schoolgirl launches Tinubu support group

Olusegun Obasanjo and PA Adebanjo.

My reason for joining Obasanjo to support Peter Obi - Adebanjo