Interior Minister, man with proven track record of excellence - Ondo Assembly

The House of Assembly Speaker, Mr Olamide Oladiji, made the remark in a congratulatory statement made available to newsmen by Mr Olatunji Oshati, the House Committee Chairman on Information, on Tuesday in Akure.

Oladiji expressed confidence that Tunji-Ojo would bring his wealth of experience to bear which no doubt would contribute immensely to the nation’s growth.

According to the speaker, the minister’s passion and vision for positive change at all times will go a long way in enabling him use the ministry to improve the internal security of the country. The speaker, who wished the minister best of luck, described his appointment as a right peg in a right hole.

