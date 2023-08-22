ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Interior Minister, man with proven track record of excellence - Ondo Assembly

News Agency Of Nigeria

House of Assembly Speaker expressed confidence that Tunji-Ojo would bring his wealth of experience to bear which no doubt would contribute immensely to the nation’s growth.

House of Assembly [Twitter/@HouseNGR]
House of Assembly [Twitter/@HouseNGR]

Recommended articles

The House of Assembly Speaker, Mr Olamide Oladiji, made the remark in a congratulatory statement made available to newsmen by Mr Olatunji Oshati, the House Committee Chairman on Information, on Tuesday in Akure.

Oladiji expressed confidence that Tunji-Ojo would bring his wealth of experience to bear which no doubt would contribute immensely to the nation’s growth.

According to the speaker, the minister’s passion and vision for positive change at all times will go a long way in enabling him use the ministry to improve the internal security of the country. The speaker, who wished the minister best of luck, described his appointment as a right peg in a right hole.

ADVERTISEMENT

Oladiji lauded President Bola Tinubu for his decision to appoint the young and vibrant former lawmaker as minister, saying that Tunji-Ojo’s appointment had brought pride to the state. Tunji-Ojo was a two-term lawmaker representing the Akoko North-East/Akoko North-West Federal Constituency

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Interior Minister, man with proven track record of excellence - Ondo Assembly

Interior Minister, man with proven track record of excellence - Ondo Assembly

Oborevwori swears in 26 commissioners, warns against ethnic politics

Oborevwori swears in 26 commissioners, warns against ethnic politics

Diezani Alison-Madueke charged with bribery offences in UK

Diezani Alison-Madueke charged with bribery offences in UK

African Union suspends Niger Republic

African Union suspends Niger Republic

Senator Adeola narrates how soldiers allegedly killed his aide in Lagos

Senator Adeola narrates how soldiers allegedly killed his aide in Lagos

AU asks Niger's junta to reinstate Bazoum and return to barracks

AU asks Niger's junta to reinstate Bazoum and return to barracks

UNICROSS to benefit from First Lady’s renewed hope pet project - Gov.’s wife

UNICROSS to benefit from First Lady’s renewed hope pet project - Gov.’s wife

Okowa constructs 1,169km roads, 597km drainage projects in 8 yrs - Official

Okowa constructs 1,169km roads, 597km drainage projects in 8 yrs - Official

Don't let Nigerians down - APC diaspora congratulates new ministers

Don't let Nigerians down - APC diaspora congratulates new ministers

Pulse Sports

Arsenal: Arteta finally opens up on Bukayo Saka penalty snub against Crystal Palace

Arsenal: Arteta finally opens up on Bukayo Saka penalty snub against Crystal Palace

Osimhen gives God glory after stunning start to new season with Napoli

Osimhen gives God glory after stunning start to new season with Napoli

Super Falcons: Ngozi Okobi insists she is better than Toni Payne and should have featured at the World Cup

Super Falcons: Ngozi Okobi insists she is better than Toni Payne and should have featured at the World Cup

Super Falcons: FIFA ranks Nigeria 10th best team at 2023 Women's World Cup

Super Falcons: FIFA ranks Nigeria 10th best team at 2023 Women's World Cup

Michelle Alozie and Davido: Super Falcons star gifts Chioma's husband jersey

Michelle Alozie and Davido: Super Falcons star gifts Chioma's husband jersey

Real Madrid star Olga Carmona loses father hours after scoring winning goal in World Cup final

Real Madrid star Olga Carmona loses father hours after scoring winning goal in World Cup final

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Remi Tinubu

Remi Tinubu says FG cannot solve all Nigerians' problems

Former Speaker of Kaduna State House of Assembly, Yusuf Ibrahim Zailani. [Twitter:@Kadlegislature]

APC has what it takes to rule Nigeria for 60 years - Former Kaduna Speaker

Adams Oshiomhole [Channels TV]

They inherited a challenging economy – Oshiomhole defends Tinubu's government

Remi Tinubu and Patience Jonathan [The Nation]

Patience Jonathan pays solidarity visit to First Lady Remi Tinubu