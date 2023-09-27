INEC worried over security situation ahead of Imo, Kogi governorship elections
Haruna emphasised INEC's unwavering commitment to conducting elections that are not only peaceful but also successful
Mallam Mohammed Kudu Haruna, a National Commissioner of INEC, conveyed these concerns during a crucial meeting with media executives in Owerri, the capital of Imo State, on Wednesday, September 27, 2023.
Haruna emphasised INEC's unwavering commitment to conducting elections that are not only peaceful but also successful across the three states in question. He underscored that the existing security challenges pose a significant hurdle to this objective.
Haruna called upon all stakeholders, encompassing politicians, security agencies, and voters, to actively engage in safeguarding the tranquility and integrity of the forthcoming elections. The collective effort of these key players, he stressed, is pivotal to the realisation of peaceful electoral processes in the affected states.
