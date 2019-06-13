The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Thursday, June 13, 2019, said it did not have or use any electronic server for the 2019 presidential election.

The electoral body made the claim at the presidential election tribunal sitting in Abuja.

In a petition, presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, had asked the court to grant him and his party access to inspect the server used by INEC during the February 23, 2019 election.

Atiku, who is challenging the victory of President Muhammadu Buhari of the All Progressives Congress (APC), claims he won the election.

At the hearing, INEC, Buhari and the APC who are respondents to the petition, asked the Justice Mohammed Garba-led panel to dismiss the petitioners' request.

Represented by its lead counsel, Yunus Usman (SAN), INEC said the application by Atiku and the PDP means the duo is asking the commission to produce what it did not have.

Usman urged the tribunal to dismiss the application, saying: "We attached as Exhibit 1, the enrolled order of this honourable court made on May 6, 2019 refusing all the prayers of the petitioners in this application.

"They said we should bring what we don't have.

“My Lord, the commission did not deploy such technology infrastructure in the last general election,’’ he said.

Wole Olanipekun, counsel to Buhari said the application was laughable, adding that the Court of Appeal in Abuja had ruled against similar application brought to it by the same parties.

“We also wanted such information if the technology was used, but our application demanding access to the server was dismissed. We have attached the enrolled order in our reply,’’ Olanipekun said.

INEC had declared Buhari and APC the winner of the 2019 presidential election.

The electoral umpire said Buhari polled a total of 15,191,847 votes to defeat his closest rival, Atiku, who polled 11,262,978 votes.

But, depending on "data from the INEC server", Atiku and PDP claimed to have defeated Buhari by 1,615,302 votes.