INEC urges Nigerians to scrutinise final list of candidates

News Agency Of Nigeria

He said that INEC is set to publish the personal particulars of the candidates participating in Imo, Bayelsa and Kogi governorship election.

INEC (GuardianNG)
INEC (GuardianNG)

The National Commissioner and Chairman Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, made this known in a statement in Abuja.

He said that INEC is set to publish the personal particulars of the candidates participating in Imo, Bayelsa and Kogi governorship election.

Okoye said that the publication will be done in the the state headquarters and local government offices in the three states in line with the provisions of Section 29 (3) of the Electoral Act 2022.

He that all 18 political parties nominated candidates for the Kogi, while 17 parties sponsored candidates for Bayelsa and Imo States.

“In particular, any aspirant who participated in his/her party’s primaries with reasonable grounds to believe that the information provided by the candidate is false can challenge the nomination at the Federal High Court as provided in Section 29(5) of the Electoral Act 2022.”

NAN reports that on Oct. 25, 2022, the commission released the Timetable and Schedule of Activities for the three off-cycle Governorship elections in Bayelsa, lmo and Kogi scheduled to hold on Nov. 11.

Political parties conducted their primaries as required by law and uploaded the names and personal particulars of their candidates and running mates to the INEC candidate nomination portal by the deadline of 6pm on May 5.

Okoye said that all the political parties sponsoring candidates for the three elections have submitted the duly completed Forms EC9 containing personal particulars supported by sworn affidavits as well as EC9B containing the names of their candidates.

