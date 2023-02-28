ADVERTISEMENT
INEC to resume presidential election results collation by 2pm

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) will resume the ongoing 2023 Presidential election results collation at 2pm.

The National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, disclosed this at the 2023 general election national collation centre in Abuja on Tuesday.

Okoye said that at the moment there were about five states ready at the moment, while about five other states where on their way to Abuja for presentation.

He said that the commission would like to wait and present about 10 states at a stretch.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that so far results for 14 states has been presented, while INEC awaits the arrival of results from the remaining 23 states and the FCT.

