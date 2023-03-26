ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

INEC to issue Certificates of Return to governors-elect, others from March 29

News Agency Of Nigeria

The commission said specific dates for the issuance of the certificates would be communicated to those elected by the RECs and Administrative Secretaries of the various states.

INEC Chairman, Mahmood Yakubu
INEC Chairman, Mahmood Yakubu

Recommended articles

Chairman of its Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, made the declaration in a statement issued in Abuja on Saturday.

By the provisions of Section 72(1) of the Electoral Act 2022, the Commission is mandated to issue a certificate of return within 14 days to every candidate who has been returned elected under the law.

“Pursuant to the provision, the Commission has fixed Wednesday March 29, Thursday, March 30 and Friday, March 31 for the issuance of Certificates of Return to those elected on March 18.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The presentation will take place in INEC offices in each state of the federation,’’ Okoye stated.

He added that specific dates for the issuance of the certificates would be communicated to those elected by the Resident Electoral Commissioners and Administrative Secretaries of the various states.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Why I was angry about Soludo's governorship ambition - Obasanjo

Why I was angry about Soludo's governorship ambition - Obasanjo

Abacha’s former Deputy Oladipo Diya dies at 78

Abacha’s former Deputy Oladipo Diya dies at 78

INEC assures of credible supplementary governorship election in Adamawa

INEC assures of credible supplementary governorship election in Adamawa

Tinubu will harness human resources for better Nigeria – APC Chieftain

Tinubu will harness human resources for better Nigeria – APC Chieftain

Kogi APC screens suspended guber aspirant after Yahaya Bello’s intervention

Kogi APC screens suspended guber aspirant after Yahaya Bello’s intervention

Kwara shuts major market in Ilorin as hoodlums clash with security operatives

Kwara shuts major market in Ilorin as hoodlums clash with security operatives

INEC to issue Certificates of Return to governors-elect, others from March 29

INEC to issue Certificates of Return to governors-elect, others from March 29

Naira Crisis: Queues gradually disappear as bank ATMs dispense cash

Naira Crisis: Queues gradually disappear as bank ATMs dispense cash

PDP rejects Ogun governorship election result, seeks INEC’s review

PDP rejects Ogun governorship election result, seeks INEC’s review

Pulse Sports

Victor Osimhen: Where should the Super Eagles striker go this summer?

Victor Osimhen: Where should the Super Eagles striker go this summer?

Peseiro chasing Rohr’s feat as the Super Eagles resume campaign

Peseiro chasing Rohr’s feat as the Super Eagles resume campaign

Nigerian sensation Gift Orban wanted by AC Milan and Napoli

Nigerian sensation Gift Orban wanted by AC Milan and Napoli

Present crop of quartermilers are not challenging me enough to retire - Patience George

"Present crop of quartermilers are not challenging me enough to retire" - Patience George

Serie A: Udinese renew 'cornerstone' Isaac Success contract

Serie A: Udinese renew 'cornerstone' Isaac Success contract

Nigeria to play New Zealand and Haiti in April

Nigeria to play New Zealand and Haiti in April

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

APC governorship candidate in Adamawa State, Aisha Binani. [Twitter:@realaishabinani]

Binani on her way to becoming Nigeria's first female governor-elect

2023 Governorship Elections.(Pulse)

Live updates of Nigeria's governorship elections results

Peter Obi and Chimaroke Nnamani. (Legit)

Nnamani attacks Peter Obi after losing senatorial election to LP candidate in Enugu

Peter Obi's running mate, Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed.

Democracy will end in Nigeria if Tinubu is sworn in - Datti talks tough