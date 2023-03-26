INEC to issue Certificates of Return to governors-elect, others from March 29

Chairman of its Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, made the declaration in a statement issued in Abuja on Saturday.

“By the provisions of Section 72(1) of the Electoral Act 2022, the Commission is mandated to issue a certificate of return within 14 days to every candidate who has been returned elected under the law.

“Pursuant to the provision, the Commission has fixed Wednesday March 29, Thursday, March 30 and Friday, March 31 for the issuance of Certificates of Return to those elected on March 18.

“The presentation will take place in INEC offices in each state of the federation,’’ Okoye stated.