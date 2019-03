The instruction was reportedly given by Justice Valentine Ashi during court proceedings at the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court. It was in response to a law suit filed by Senator Godswill Akpabio who claimed the existence of illegality at the federal parliamentary poll held on Saturday, February 23, 2019.

In the election, Akpabio reportedly scored 83,158 votes, while his opponent Chris Ekpenyong scored 118,215 votes.

According to Channels TV News, INEC is expected to keep the Certificate of Return for the time-being until a court reaches a decision concerning Akpabio's grievances.

In the report, he has requested of the electoral body "particularly further action in respect of issuance of certificate of return to any candidate in respect of the seat of senator representing Akwa Ibom North West Senatorial district on the account of election held on the 23rd February 2019.”

The demand was granted by Justice Ashi who reportedly adjourned for a next court date on Friday, March 8, 2019.